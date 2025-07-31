Behavox Expands Commodities Footprint with Moeve as Its Newest Customer

LONDON & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Behavox, the leading provider of AI-driven compliance and communication surveillance solutions, is pleased to announce that Moeve, a global energy company with a commodities trading arm, has successfully gone live with Behavox’s platform as part of its commitment to modernizing its surveillance and regulatory compliance oversight. This partnership marks another exciting milestone in Behavox’s expanding presence in the commodities industry.

The implementation was completed in June 2025, making Moeve the latest addition to Behavox’s growing commodities customer base. While Moeve is leveraging Behavox’s best-in-class AI risk policies, the focus remains on enabling key platform capabilities, including:

Scenario Testing Lab - Enables ongoing, pre-deployment validation of AI models. Customers can continually test and refine risk policies using intuitive A/B testing tools that compare logic and outcomes with each upgrade or iteration.

- Enables ongoing, pre-deployment validation of AI models. Customers can continually test and refine risk policies using intuitive A/B testing tools that compare logic and outcomes with each upgrade or iteration. MI Reporting Suite - Provides real-time visibility into alert trends, model performance, and investigative outcomes. These insights are accessible through a self-service visual dashboard, supporting a wide range of compliance and oversight use cases.

- Provides real-time visibility into alert trends, model performance, and investigative outcomes. These insights are accessible through a self-service visual dashboard, supporting a wide range of compliance and oversight use cases. QA Alerting - A highly configurable feature that enables compliance teams to verify the accuracy of alert reviews and closures. Designed to support diverse QA frameworks, it delivers targeted oversight and accountability across a wide range of customer use cases.

"We are thrilled to partner with Behavox as we continue to strengthen our compliance framework. Their approach to scenario testing and alert QA capabilities give us both improved visibility and control," said Rok Lasan, Head of Trading Compliance at Moeve.

Behavox Chief Revenue Officer, Nabeel Ebrahim added, “We’re excited to welcome Moeve to our growing network of commodities customers. At Behavox, we focus not only on delivering cutting-edge AI-enabled risk detection, but also on ensuring seamless data integration, an intuitive user experience, and the transparency modern compliance teams need to succeed. Moeve’s forward-thinking approach to compliance makes them an ideal partner, and we look forward to driving meaningful, long-term value together.”

Aishwarya Shastri, Commodities Trading Customer Success Manager at Behavox, commented: “We take pride in our high-touch Customer Success model - designed to provide strategic, hands-on support throughout every stage of the relationship. As Moeve integrates Behavox into their compliance operations, our objective is clear: to be a long-term partner that continuously delivers value, adapts to their evolving needs, and helps them achieve their surveillance goals with confidence.”

As Behavox continues to grow its presence in the commodities sector, partnerships like this reflect the industry’s need for next-generation compliance platforms - not only powered by cutting-edge AI surveillance, but also designed to optimize the time, efficiency, and impact of compliance teams through continuously evolving features and tools.

About Behavox

Behavox is an AI company that transforms structured and unstructured corporate data into insights that safeguard and enhance businesses. Our proprietary technology and industry-specific LLM enables users to ask and answer questions without becoming domain experts, technologists, or data scientists. Our global client base includes banks, hedge funds, commodities firms, private equity firms, crypto firms and other non-financial companies. Equipping them with quality, cost-efficient insights, our solutions empower them to:

Detect and address compliance risks

Streamline and secure data archiving

Predict and prevent regulatory breaches

Turn big data into revenue

Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in London, with offices worldwide, including in New York City, Montreal, Seattle, Singapore, and Tokyo.