Rocket Lab Schedules Fifth Electron Mission for Constellation Operator iQPS

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced the launch window for its next mission for multi-launch customer, Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc. (iQPS), a Japan-based Earth imaging company – marking Electron’s 69th mission to date and 11th launch this year.

The mission, named ‘The Harvest Goddess Thrives’, is scheduled to launch from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand during a launch window that opens on August 5, 2025 UTC. The mission will deploy QPS-SAR-12, nicknamed KUSHINADA-I for the Japanese goddess of harvest and prosperity, to a 575km circular Earth orbit to join the rest of the QPS-SAR constellation in providing high resolution synthetic aperture radar images and Earth monitoring services globally.

‘The Harvest Goddess Thrives’ will be the fifth mission deployed on Electron for iQPS, following previous successful missions ‘The Moon God Awakens’ in December 2023 as well as ‘The Lightning God Reigns’, ‘The Sea God Sees’ and ‘The Mountain God Guards’ in 2025. Three more dedicated iQPS missions are scheduled to launch on Electron through the remainder of this year and into 2026.

This upcoming launch falls within a year of records for Rocket Lab, which continues to demonstrate consistent responsive launch capabilities and operational excellence amid a steadily increasing launch cadence. Achieving 100% mission success for all Electron launches this year, Rocket Lab continues to solidify its position as the global leader in dedicated small satellite launches for commercial, civil, and government missions, all while preparing for the anticipated debut of its medium-lift reusable Neutron rocket.

‘The Harvest Goddess Thrives’ launch information: https://rocketlabcorp.com/missions/next-mission

‘The Harvest Goddess Thrives’ launch window opens:

11:45 pm Eastern, August 4 th

8:45 pm Pacific, August 4 th

03:45 UTC, August 5 th

3:45 pm NZT, August 5th

About Rocket Lab

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, satellite manufacture, spacecraft components, and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier, and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle, a family of flight proven spacecraft, and the Company is developing the large Neutron launch vehicle for constellation deployment. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered 200+ satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab’s family of spacecraft have been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand and a third launch pad in Virginia. To learn more, visit www.rocketlabcorp.com.

