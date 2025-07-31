Charles River and BioTech Social Inc. Pursue Crowdfunding Partnership

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) and BioTech Social Inc. (BSI) today announced the exploration of a potential client-centric collaboration to enable Charles River Incubator (CIP) and Accelerator (CAP) Program participants to access the BioTech Funding Portal, an investment crowdfunding platform for life science companies.

“We’re thrilled to explore this collaboration that will open up an exciting new funding pathway to bridge innovation with the right audiences and investors. This dynamic approach would potentially streamline the delivery of medicine to patients,” said Kerstin Dolph, Corporate Senior Vice President, Global Manufacturing, Charles River. “We’re always working to equip our clients with the tools and opportunities they need to fast-track drug development and therapies.”

If formalized, the contemplated strategic partnership would allow early-stage cell and gene therapy (CGT) developers to raise up to $5 million per year via the platform, accelerating development and enabling therapies to reach patients more quickly, because every moment matters. The BioTech Funding Portal, a subsidiary of BioTech Social Inc., exclusively lists life sciences companies, like participants of the CIP and CAP programs, acting as a conduit for crowdfunding of emerging biotech companies.

“The mission of the BioTech Funding Portal is to harness the power of non-accredited investors to support research that might otherwise go unfunded – despite it addressing clear, unmet medical needs,” said Neva West, PhD, CEO of BioTech Funding Portal. “Through our potential partnership with the CIP and CAP programs, we aim to help selected applicants cross the notorious funding ‘valley of death’ that so often threatens innovative, early-stage companies.”

Committed to Catalyzing CGTs from Discovery to Commercialization

The CIP and CAP programs were established in 2024, enabling developers to form a strong foundation for commercial viability. Benefits of both programs include consultative regulatory and quality expertise, and access to laboratory space and equipment. Building on the success of the inaugural CIP cohort, announced in April 2025, developers are now invited to apply for the next cohort. Subject to further agreement, applications may be jointly evaluated by Charles River and BioTech Social and possibly shortlisted in conjunction with the upcoming European Cell and Gene Therapy Summit in September.

Chih-Wen Ni, Founder and CEO, NVI Therapeutics, and a participant in CIP notes, "As a new pharmaceutical company, there are many aspects where you need consulting support. For instance, navigating regulations and conducting pre-clinical studies require expert assistance. Charles River is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and their support is invaluable. I look forward to utilizing it to guide my company through the entire process.”

Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Solutions

Charles River has significantly broadened its cell and gene therapy portfolio with several acquisitions and expansions to simplify complex supply chains and meet growing demand for plasmid DNA, viral vector, and cell therapy services. Combined with the Company’s legacy discovery, safety, and testing capabilities, Charles River offers an industry-leading “concept to cure” advanced therapies solution.

Bringing together subject matter experts, executives, investors, and thought leaders in the CGT space to discuss and navigate critical challenges, register for the European Cell & Gene Therapy Summit 2025 in London on September 16: https://bit.ly/3Gvw3Gf

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

About BioTech Social Inc.

BioTech Social Inc. (BSI) develops financing tools that expand access to capital for biotech, med-tech, pharma-tech, diagnostic, digital health, and other life science companies. BSI is the parent company of BioTech Funding Portal (www.biotech.fund), an SEC registered funding portal and member of FINRA that offers accredited and non-accredited investors opportunities in life science companies under Regulation Crowdfunding. This is not an investment solicitation and investing involves the risk of loss. Learn more at www.biotech.social.