J.P. Morgan Payments Launches Cutting-Edge Supply Chain Finance Solution with Oracle

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--J.P. Morgan Payments is unveiling its Supply Chain Finance (SCF) solution integrated with Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to optimize working capital — a solution that is being used by FedEx.

This milestone underscores J.P. Morgan Payments' commitment to delivering cutting-edge financial solutions to its clients.

"We are thrilled to team up with FedEx to enhance working capital and boost liquidity management,” said Umar Farooq, Global Co-Head at J.P. Morgan Payments. "By integrating our payment solutions with strong ERP relationships, we are demonstrating our commitment to collaboration and innovation, helping clients optimize financial performance and drive business growth.”

FedEx, J.P. Morgan Payments and Oracle worked together to create a new feature that incorporates J.P. Morgan Payments SCF functionality directly within Oracle Cloud ERP via Oracle B2B, enabling FedEx to configure natively in the system instead of having to implement a custom solution, reducing a typical six-month development project to a simple activation and setup process. When FedEx approves an invoice, the vendor can choose to wait for payment on extended terms or receive early payment through J.P. Morgan Payments at financing rates based on FedEx’s superior credit rating. This solution provides working capital flexibility to FedEx while also providing vendors with early payment options.

"Collaborating with J.P. Morgan Payments and Oracle to build a solution has been transformative for our working capital management,” said Trampas Gunter, CVP Corporate Development and Treasurer at FedEx. “Leveraging J.P. Morgan Payments' SCF and liquidity solutions in a way that is tailored to our business has strengthened our financial position and enhanced our operational resilience, ultimately benefiting our customers and shareholders."

The J.P. Morgan Payments SCF functionality is delivered to FedEx and other clients through J.P. Morgan Payments’ Integrated Trade Finance for Oracle Fusion ERP, which was announced at Oracle Cloudworld 2024 along with other enhancements and integrations. Additionally, FedEx implemented an award-winning liquidity management strategy leveraging Liquidity & Account Solutions (L&AS) from J.P. Morgan Payments and Kinexys by J.P. Morgan’s innovative blockchain solutions. FedEx is leveraging Kinexys Digital Payments for the first time to enhance liquidity management across notional pools in Europe and Asia Pacific.

J.P. Morgan Payments and Oracle have a longstanding relationship focused on integrating J.P. Morgan Payments’ treasury and trade solutions within the market-leading Oracle Cloud ERP platform. Since 2022, the collaboration has provided dozens of mutual corporate clients with enhanced user experience, automated processes, and end-to-end connectivity. J.P. Morgan Payments’ suite of integrations for Oracle Cloud ERP also includes:

Integrated Banking for turnkey connectivity, fast bank onboarding, real-time banking data access, and streamlined payments.

Touchless Expenses for AI-driven expense submission and quicker reimbursements with real-time expense creation.

Integrated Virtual Card to optimize business-to-business invoice payments and delivers straight-through processing (STP) that eliminates manual card terminal entry for suppliers.

Rondy Ng, Executive Vice President of Applications Development at Oracle, adds, “The colllaboration between Oracle and J.P. Morgan Payments is transforming how our joint customers unlock new banking and working capital solutions through turnkey activation and embedded AI services within Oracle Cloud ERP. With our joint multi-year continuous innovations in Oracle B2B with J.P. Morgan Payments, we empower businesses to achieve near touchless payment transactions, and agile and resilient financial operations for a dynamic economy."

Oracle is part of the J.P. Morgan Payments Partner Network, which brings together J.P. Morgan Payments' extensive suite of payment solutions and over 80 third-party relationships and integrations to help clients build, implement, expand and optimize payments strategies based on their business needs. For more information about Oracle’s integrations with J.P. Morgan Payments, please visit this page.

J.P. Morgan Payments combines treasury services, trade & working capital, and card and merchant services capabilities to help clients pay customers or employees in different currencies around the world. It processes more than $10 trillion payments daily, operating in over 160 countries and over 120 currencies. Since inception, over $1.5 trillion in transaction volume has been processed on the Kinexys by J.P. Morgan platform1, which processes an average of over $2 billion in daily transactions2, with payments transactions on the Kinexys platform growing by 10x year-over-year3. Some of the largest repo transactions on any blockchain globally have been executed through the Kinexys platform, which now serves clients across five continents.

About J.P. Morgan’s Commercial & Investment Bank

J.P. Morgan’s Commercial & Investment Bank is a global leader in banking, payments, markets and securities services. Start-ups, companies, governments and institutions entrust us with their business in more than 100 countries worldwide. With $38 trillion of assets under custody and $1.09 trillion in deposits, the Commercial & Investment Bank provides strategic advice, raises capital, manages risk, offers payment solutions, safeguards assets and extends liquidity in global markets. Further information about J.P. Morgan is available at www.jpmorgan.com.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL, and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

1 JPMC proprietary data 2024

2 JPMC proprietary data 2024

3 Based on Jan-Aug 2023 vs 2024 YoY transactions volume attributed to growth driven by Kinexys Digital Payments.