KredosAi Raises Seed Round to Scale AI-Powered Messaging Platform; Partners with UScellular on National RCS Launch

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KredosAi, a fast‑growing startup delivering AI-native customer engagement, today announced a successful seed fundraise to scale its platform and accelerate go-to-market expansion. The raise follows its recent RCS deployment with UScellular, the fourth-largest U.S. wireless carrier, showcasing the platform’s traction and enterprise readiness.

KredosAi is the first to deliver RCS at production scale with a proprietary AI feedback loop that’s driving measurable ROI not just in engagement, but in cash conversion and payment recovery. Share

KredosAi cuts through the digital noise to help enterprises engage past-due customers with empathy, making it easier for them to resolve payments while preserving and strengthening customer relationships. By integrating RCS, KredosAi delivers branded, interactive, two-way messaging that enables enterprises to offer deeply personalized experiences at scale. This approach sets a new benchmark for digital engagement. KredosAi is already trusted by Tier 1 Telcos and national auto lenders to drive better outcomes across the customer lifecycle.

The closed funding round was led by Okapi Ventures, with participation from StartFast Ventures, SeaChange Fund, Early Light Ventures, Stout Street Capital and SaaS Ventures.

"Enterprises have long struggled to reach past-due customers with empathy and context at scale. Our platform is redefining that relationship,” said Balaji Sridharan, Co-Founder and CEO of KredosAi. “The UScellular launch proves that intelligent human first messaging can drive results. With this round, we're ready to scale that with other enterprise partners."

Meeting Growing Global Demand for Intelligent Engagement

KredosAi’s AI‑native engagement platform unifies conversational intelligence, advanced messaging formats like RCS, and real‑time customer data. By experimenting with, and testing, thousands of messages at scale, KredosAi can increase engagement rates, reduce churn, and enhance customer loyalty by delivering messages that are timely, relevant, and human‑first.

“We’re excited about the evolution of AI-powered, hyper-personalized customer engagement, but what sets KredosAi apart is their real-world execution,” said Jeff Bocan, Partner at Okapi Venture Capital. “They’re the first to deliver RCS at production scale with a proprietary AI feedback loop that’s driving measurable ROI not just in engagement, but in cash conversion and payment recovery. Their vertical go-to-market strategy shows a clear understanding of enterprise needs, and we’re proud to back them as they scale this advantage.”

As AI-native platforms reshape how companies engage with customers, brands are seeking intelligent tools that deliver empathy, efficiency, and ROI in a single platform. With the new capital, KredosAi plans to expand into new markets, add next‑generation AI capabilities, and grow its sales and marketing teams to accelerate adoption among enterprise customers in telecommunications, auto lending, and financial services.

For more information on KredosAi’s RCS launch with UScellular, read the full announcement here.

About KredosAi

KredosAi combines human-centered AI and behavioral economics to provide enterprises the capability to deliver personalized, outcome-driven customer experiences to late paying customers. By preserving the relationship between companies and their customers, KredosAi helps prevent disconnections and increases retention rates using a proprietary AI model that learns from customer behavior and empowers customers to take action. Follow KreodsAi on LinkedIn.