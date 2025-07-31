-

KredosAi Raises Seed Round to Scale AI-Powered Messaging Platform; Partners with UScellular on National RCS Launch

Investment to accelerate growth, fuel product innovation, and scale go‑to‑market efforts; recent RCS launch with UScellular demonstrates rapid adoption

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KredosAi, a fast‑growing startup delivering AI-native customer engagement, today announced a successful seed fundraise to scale its platform and accelerate go-to-market expansion. The raise follows its recent RCS deployment with UScellular, the fourth-largest U.S. wireless carrier, showcasing the platform’s traction and enterprise readiness.

KredosAi is the first to deliver RCS at production scale with a proprietary AI feedback loop that’s driving measurable ROI not just in engagement, but in cash conversion and payment recovery.

Share

KredosAi cuts through the digital noise to help enterprises engage past-due customers with empathy, making it easier for them to resolve payments while preserving and strengthening customer relationships. By integrating RCS, KredosAi delivers branded, interactive, two-way messaging that enables enterprises to offer deeply personalized experiences at scale. This approach sets a new benchmark for digital engagement. KredosAi is already trusted by Tier 1 Telcos and national auto lenders to drive better outcomes across the customer lifecycle.

The closed funding round was led by Okapi Ventures, with participation from StartFast Ventures, SeaChange Fund, Early Light Ventures, Stout Street Capital and SaaS Ventures.

"Enterprises have long struggled to reach past-due customers with empathy and context at scale. Our platform is redefining that relationship,” said Balaji Sridharan, Co-Founder and CEO of KredosAi. “The UScellular launch proves that intelligent human first messaging can drive results. With this round, we're ready to scale that with other enterprise partners."

Meeting Growing Global Demand for Intelligent Engagement

KredosAi’s AI‑native engagement platform unifies conversational intelligence, advanced messaging formats like RCS, and real‑time customer data. By experimenting with, and testing, thousands of messages at scale, KredosAi can increase engagement rates, reduce churn, and enhance customer loyalty by delivering messages that are timely, relevant, and human‑first.

“We’re excited about the evolution of AI-powered, hyper-personalized customer engagement, but what sets KredosAi apart is their real-world execution,” said Jeff Bocan, Partner at Okapi Venture Capital. “They’re the first to deliver RCS at production scale with a proprietary AI feedback loop that’s driving measurable ROI not just in engagement, but in cash conversion and payment recovery. Their vertical go-to-market strategy shows a clear understanding of enterprise needs, and we’re proud to back them as they scale this advantage.”

As AI-native platforms reshape how companies engage with customers, brands are seeking intelligent tools that deliver empathy, efficiency, and ROI in a single platform. With the new capital, KredosAi plans to expand into new markets, add next‑generation AI capabilities, and grow its sales and marketing teams to accelerate adoption among enterprise customers in telecommunications, auto lending, and financial services.

For more information on KredosAi’s RCS launch with UScellular, read the full announcement here.

About KredosAi

KredosAi combines human-centered AI and behavioral economics to provide enterprises the capability to deliver personalized, outcome-driven customer experiences to late paying customers. By preserving the relationship between companies and their customers, KredosAi helps prevent disconnections and increases retention rates using a proprietary AI model that learns from customer behavior and empowers customers to take action. Follow KreodsAi on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Tracy Posadowski
Head of Marketing, KredosAi
403-667-4594
tracy@kredosai.com

Industry:

KredosAi

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact:
Tracy Posadowski
Head of Marketing, KredosAi
403-667-4594
tracy@kredosai.com

More News From KredosAi

KredosAi Launches RCS in Production to Hyper-personalize Customer Communications for UScellular, Delivering a New Standard in Customer Experience

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KredosAi, the leader in human-centric, AI-powered customer engagement, today announced the launch of Rich Communication Services (RCS) into full production to enhance contact strategies for past-due UScellular customers. The milestone marks a major leap forward in modernizing how enterprises engage with consumers and reinforces KredosAi’s position at the forefront of innovation in customer experience and payment enablement. Building on the momentum from its enh...

KredosAi Announces Enhanced Rich Communications Services (RCS) Capabilities Amidst Doubling Growth in 2024

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KredosAi, the leading provider of human-centric AI-driven communication, unveiled new Rich Communications Services (RCS) capabilities in its customer engagement platform today at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. This builds on the company’s previous announcement in September 2024 that introduced support for RCS functionality that coincided with Apple rolling out RCS as part of its iOS 18 update. On a mission to improve payment outcomes for consumers and ente...

KredosAi Announces Support for Rich Communications Services

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the rollout of iOS 18, Apple has expanded its support for RCS. KredosAi’s platform is at the forefront of this change, using AI to enhance RCS....
Back to Newsroom