FireMon Integrates with Illumio to Accelerate Zero-Trust Network Policy Rollouts and Cut Troubleshooting from Hours to Minutes

LENEXA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FireMon, the leading network security and firewall policy management company, today announced an integration with Illumio that closes the operational gap between Zero Trust initiatives and traditional network security. As enterprises accelerate Zero Trust adoption through microsegmentation, security teams often face fragmented workflows - segmentation changes driven by applications and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) frequently fall out of sync with firewall rules, resulting in policy conflicts, service disruptions, and delayed deployments.

With Illumio and FireMon, teams align Zero Trust and firewall policy in real time, slashing troubleshooting from hours to minutes. Share

These misalignments not only slow segmentation rollouts but also create operational risk and friction between teams. FireMon’s new integrations unify microsegmentation policies with existing firewall and cloud controls, delivering the real-time context, rule correlation, and automated alignment required to make Zero Trust practical at scale—without ripping or replacing existing infrastructure.

According to Gartner®, “By 2027, 25% of enterprises working toward zero-trust architecture will use more than one deployment form of microsegmentation, which is up from less than 5% in 2025.” As organizations scale and diversify their segmentation strategies, FireMon’s integration with Illumio will be critical to maintaining unified visibility and enforcement across heterogeneous environments.

“Microsegmentation defines which workloads should communicate; FireMon makes sure the network enforces that intent,” said Jeremy Martin, Chief Technology Officer at FireMon. “By aligning firewall policies with provisioned access from Zero Trust network access (ZTNA) and segmentation platforms, this integration turns segmentation strategy into enforceable reality—without the manual effort.”

How it works

Dynamic rule alignment. As workloads change roles or move between environments, FireMon dynamically aligns Zero Trust network policies with firewall policies as they change.

As workloads change roles or move between environments, FireMon dynamically aligns Zero Trust network policies with firewall policies as they change. Deep data ingest. The new integration pulls workload inventories from Illumio, including unmanaged or OT devices that can’t run agents, as well as business attributes such as tags and labels via secure APIs.

Early customer impact

A global manufacturer expanded its Illumio-based microsegmentation across more of its OT environment while using FireMon to proactively avoid network security conflicts enabling broader coverage without disrupting existing access.

A global financial services firm improved coordination between its ZTNA and network security teams by using FireMon to interpret Illumio-driven changes, ensuring segmentation policies and firewall controls supported consistent application connectivity.

What’s next

Later this year, FireMon will extend the integrations with advanced root-cause analysis that pinpoints exactly where traffic is blocked and will introduce policy-translation capabilities that push host-based intent directly into network firewalls creating a true control-plane bridge between microsegmentation and network security policy management (NSPM).

Supporting quotes

Sarab Matharu, Director Technology Alliances, Illumio Inc. “By deriving rich context from Illumio’s industry leading Zero Trust Segmentation policies and dynamically translating that intent into network firewall rules, FireMon empowers our joint customers with end-to-end Zero Trust enforcement. This integration ensures that segmentation intent—defined through Illumio’s advanced workload visibility—is consistently enforced across the network, giving teams the visibility and control they need to scale securely.”

Availability

The Illumio integration is currently available through a limited early access program. Organizations interested in participating should contact their FireMon account executive for details.

Gartner, Market Guide for Network Security Microsegmentation, 6 May 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About FireMon

FireMon is the global leader in firewall policy management, empowering enterprises to control risk, streamline operations, and scale securely across hybrid, cloud, and on-premises environments. Trusted by over 1,700 organizations in 70+ countries, FireMon automates enterprise network security policy management for the world’s most complex firewall infrastructures.

As a founder-led company, FireMon is redefining infrastructure protection through intelligent policy governance, enabling asset-centric control, Zero Trust readiness, and operational clarity at scale. Backed by industry-leading net promoter scores and relentless customer focus, FireMon ensures security becomes a strategic enabler, not an obstacle. Learn more at FireMon.com and on the FireMon Blog.