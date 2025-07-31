Best Buy and IKEA U.S. partner to pilot new kitchen and storage planning services in select Best Buy stores

MINNEAPOLIS & CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beginning this fall, Best Buy shoppers in select markets can get inspiration, planning support and make purchases for their kitchens and laundry rooms like never before. Best Buy and IKEA U.S. have partnered to pilot new in-store planning and shopping experiences that combine the latest and greatest major appliances from Best Buy with the well-designed, functional and affordable home furnishings from IKEA. This is the first time IKEA products and services will be accessible through another U.S. retailer, creating innovative ways for both retailers to meet customer needs in a rapidly changing environment.

“When you’re shopping for new electronics, whether it’s a laptop or a TV or a washing machine, it’s important to understand the technology and make a decision based on how it will help you, your family and your home in your everyday life,” said Patrick McGinnis, chief merchandising officer at Best Buy. “With this partnership, we get to combine technology and design and show shoppers what’s truly possible in their home like never before.”

“This partnership between IKEA and Best Buy is about making great design and functionality more accessible for the many,” said Rob Olson, chief operation officer, IKEA U.S. “By bringing together our home furnishing expertise, products, and services with Best Buy’s leadership in appliances and technology, we’re creating a one-stop destination where customers can design their dream kitchen, storage solutions or laundry space with ease. It’s a great step on our journey to helping people create beautiful, functional homes at a price they can afford.”

The new in-store collaboration will launch in 10 stores throughout Florida and Texas, featuring 1,000-square-foot IKEA footprints that showcase inspirational kitchen and laundry room settings. These spaces are designed to inspire customers and help them create a cohesive, beautiful living space with the best high-tech appliances. At the IKEA in Best Buy experience, customers can also receive support from IKEA co-workers to plan and order home furnishing solutions and Best Buy’s blue shirts will also be in the store to provide advice on electronics.

Best Buy stores that will feature an IKEA shop-in-shop later this year include:

To further meet the needs of customers, two stores – Lakeland, Florida and Alamo Ranch, Texas – will serve as pick-up points for IKEA shoppers, allowing customers in these markets to pick up most IKEA U.S. products for free at the Best Buy store, whether those were purchased through an IKEA in Best Buy design experience or IKEA.com.

