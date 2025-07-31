Spotlight & Profound Redefine How B2B Technology Brands Influence AI Search

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spotlight, the world’s largest analyst relations (AR) agency, today announced a strategic partnership with Profound, the first platform designed to help enterprises understand and improve their visibility in AI search. This collaboration gives B2B technology companies a powerful competitive advantage: Profound’s AI search analytics and optimization tools, combined with Spotlight’s expert guidance on managing reputation across two of AI’s most trusted sources – industry analysts and peer review platforms.

“At Spotlight, we help the world’s most innovative B2B brands show up where it matters most – whether that’s in analyst reports, review platforms like G2, or AI-driven tools like ChatGPT,” said Rick Nash, CEO of Spotlight. “With deep expertise in analyst relations and peer reviews, we’re well-positioned to help brands navigate AI as a growing influence in the B2B buying journey. Our partnership with Profound gives clients a clear edge: real visibility into how their brand shows up in AI search and a proven strategy to elevate that presence through key channels of influence.”

Through this partnership, customers of Spotlight and Profound gain access to new offerings, including:

Real-time visibility into brand mentions across AI platforms, including ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, MetaAI, Perplexity, Microsoft Copilot, DeepSeek, and Grok

Comprehensive AI visibility metrics, including: Indexed pages AI search conversation volume AI referral traffic and percentage of total traffic Share of Voice Visibility score Citation share, providing visibility into top most cited sources in a category



Strategic support to strengthen brand performance across AI channels — with custom programs focused on analyst relations and peer review optimization, two of the most influential data sources shaping AI results

"We're excited to partner with Spotlight to help Profound customers strategically influence how their brand shows up in AI search," said James Cadwallader, CEO of Profound. "Together, we provide the strategy and insight B2B leaders need to stand out in an increasingly AI-driven marketplace."

Spotlight CEO Rick Nash and Profound CEO James Cadwallader will announce details of the new partnership, including how Spotlight uses Profound data to help clients understand their AI visibility gaps and how analyst relations and peer review programs play a critical role in influencing those results, at the virtual Analyst Relations Summit, hosted by Product Marketing Alliance on August 21, 2025. Register here.

ABOUT SPOTLIGHT

Based in Kansas City, Mo, Spotlight is an insights-driven analyst relations (AR) and influence orchestration firm with more than a decade of experience helping fast-growing companies (from start-ups to large fortune 500 organizations) scale and accelerate their AR and peer review programs to maximize what clients earn from the channel. Spotlight is also consistently recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Kansas City Business Journal. For more information, visit www.spotlightar.com.

ABOUT PROFOUND

Profound is the AI visibility platform that helps brands understand, improve, and measure how they appear in AI-powered search results. Built by alumni of AMD, Microsoft, Datadog, Uber, Bridgewater, and OpenAI, Profound equips marketers to win in a future where AI agents, not blue links, drive discovery. Learn more at www.tryprofound.com.