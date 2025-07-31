Patero and Eridan Pioneer Quantum-Secure Open Radio Area Network

SUNNYVALE, Calif. & COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Patero, a leader in post-quantum cryptography, and Eridan, a pioneer in Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) technology, today announced the successful operation of Patero's CryptoQoR™ suite with Eridan's recently released 5G radio units. This milestone marks a significant advancement in securing communication over 5G networks against emerging quantum threats. Eridan’s solution, which operates with Patero’s post-quantum cryptography (PQC), is ideally suited for U.S. cities, ports, airports, campuses, and agricultural operations.

The integration enables the deployment of private 5G networks that are both energy-efficient and resilient to quantum computing attacks. Combining Eridan's ultra-low-power, high-performance radios with Patero's quantum-resistant cryptography delivers a robust solution for critical infrastructure operators seeking to enhance cybersecurity in compliance with federal mandates.

"This collaboration represents a leap forward in securing our nation's critical infrastructure," said Omid Tahernia, CEO of Eridan. "By operating Patero's post-quantum encryption over our Open RAN technology, customers get up to 4X more data in the same bandwidth with up to 5X energy efficiency secured by hybrid, and agile quantum-resistant encryption from Patero."

The joint solution aligns with U.S. federal initiatives aimed at strengthening cybersecurity across critical sectors. Specifically, it supports the objectives outlined in Executive Order 14144, which directs department and agency level actions on post-quantum cryptography to ensure protection against threats that may leverage next-generation compute architectures. Additionally, it aligns with National Security Memorandum 10, which focuses on promoting U.S. leadership in quantum computing while mitigating risks to vulnerable cryptographic systems.

Key Benefits:

Quantum-Resilient Security : Patero's CryptoQoR™ suite provides cryptographic agility, ensuring data protection against both classical and quantum threats.

: Patero's CryptoQoR™ suite provides cryptographic agility, ensuring data protection against both classical and quantum threats. Energy Efficiency : Eridan's recently released 5G radios consume significantly less power, reducing operational costs and supporting sustainable deployments. The Eridan radio also shatters expectations for low power output (less than 0.5 total output power) delivering Category B range and throughput with 20X less power output.

: Eridan's recently released 5G radios consume significantly less power, reducing operational costs and supporting sustainable deployments. The Eridan radio also shatters expectations for low power output (less than 0.5 total output power) delivering Category B range and throughput with 20X less power output. Performance : Eridan’s Clean Signal Direct Polar Modulation based technology delivers high throughput to the cell edge.

: Eridan’s Clean Signal Direct Polar Modulation based technology delivers high throughput to the cell edge. Scalability : The combined solution is suitable for various applications, including urban environments, transportation hubs, educational campuses, and agricultural operations.

: The combined solution is suitable for various applications, including urban environments, transportation hubs, educational campuses, and agricultural operations. Compliance: Supports adherence to federal cybersecurity mandates, facilitating funding opportunities and regulatory approval for infrastructure projects.

"Our partnership with Eridan underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge, quantum-resistant cybersecurity solutions for critical infrastructure," said Crick Waters, CEO of Patero. "Together, we're enabling operators to build secure, efficient, and future-proof networks."

Eridan has invested more than a decade of R&D into its 5G Direct Polar Modulation based radio unit and has been awarded over 40 global patents, setting a new bar for 5G radio performance.

Key Features of the Eridan Radio Unit Include:

Breakthrough Coverage and Throughput: 5W radio coverage with 0.5W total power; ultra-clean signals that shatter traditional EVM measurements

Dramatically Lower Power Consumption: Up to 5X lower than legacy radios

World’s Smallest and Lightest Radio: Approximately 2.5kg

Modular Radio Architecture: Agile band deployment from 600MHz to 4.2GHz

About Eridan

Eridan provides 5G cellular radios delivering Clean Signal performance with signiﬁcantly less power. Based in Sunnyvale, California, Eridan is Powering Wireless AI with spectral and energy efﬁcient technologies. To learn more about Eridan’s innovative radio technology, visit https://eridan.io/

About Patero

Patero is a leader in quantum secure communications. Patero’s cryptographic discovery and inventory solution quantifies risk and prioritizes mitigation of vulnerabilities against present and future cryptographic attacks. Patero’s crypto-agile post-quantum security solutions hybridize classic encryption with NIST-standardized quantum-resistant encryption algorithms to mitigate cryptographic vulnerabilities and protect data-in-motion from steal-now, decrypt-later, and future direct decryption attacks. Patero is privately held and based in the Quantum Startup Foundry at the University of Maryland, College Park. For more information, visit patero.io. For investment opportunities, contact company CEO Crick Waters at crick@patero.io. Learn more at patero.io