-

Xerox Enters Into Agreement with Kyocera to Offer High-Speed Production Inkjet Presses

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today announced it has entered into an agreement with Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. to source Kyocera’s high-speed cut-sheet inkjet production presses. This collaboration marks the company’s re-entry into the fast-growing cut-sheet inkjet (CSIJ) market and significantly broadens its production print portfolio.

Through this partnership, Xerox will offer clients high-performance, cost-effective color inkjet presses integrated with the Xerox Production Ecosystem - including Xerox® FreeFlow® Workflow Automation Software, finishing, and remote service. The new platform will deliver an end-to-end solution tailored to the evolving needs of modern print providers.

“This is a pivotal moment for our production print business,” said Terry Antinora, senior vice president and head of product and engineering at Xerox. “Our re-entry into the cut-sheet inkjet market allows us to diversify our portfolio, meet growing client demand for speed and efficiency, and reinforce our commitment to leadership in digital production.”

Building upon its Reinvention, Xerox is realigning its production print business toward higher-value, growth segments. According to IT Strategies Cut Sheet Production Inkjet Forecast 2025 Global Product Installs (Units) are expected to increase by more than 13% CAGR between 2025-2030. The addition of CSIJ products complements flagship offerings like the Xerox® Iridesse® Production Press, Xerox® Versant® Presses, and Xerox® PrimeLink® printers and presses, while enabling Xerox to address new growth areas with innovation and scale.

This agreement underscores the company’s strategy to deliver differentiated, ecosystem-enabled offerings that help clients scale profitably, streamline operations, and reduce total cost of ownership.

“By combining Kyocera’s proven inkjet technology with Xerox global reach, client trust, and workflow automation, we’re delivering truly unique solutions for production printers who demand reliability and a return on their investment,” said Mr. Keisuke Koyama, Executive Officer and Senior General Manager of the Corporate Marketing Division at Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. “Together, we are enabling our clients to compete more effectively in the fast-evolving production print landscape.”

The new presses, sold and serviced by Xerox, will be branded under the Xerox name and enhanced with Xerox-developed software, integration and service capabilities. Availability and model-specific details will be announced later this year.

For more information on Xerox production print innovations, visit Xerox.com.

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)

Xerox has been redefining the workplace experience for over a century. As a services-led, software-enabled company, we power today’s hybrid workplace through advanced print, digital, and AI-driven technologies. In 2025 Xerox acquired Lexmark - expanding our global footprint, strengthening service capabilities, and equipping us to deliver an even broader portfolio of workplace technologies to our clients. Today, we continue our legacy of innovation to deliver client-centric, digitally driven solutions that meet the needs of a global, distributed workforce. Whether in offices, classrooms, or hospitals, we help our clients thrive in a constantly evolving business landscape.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox or https://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp. © 2025 Xerox Corporation. All rights reserved. Xerox®, FreeFlow®, Iridesse®, Versant® and PrimeLink® are trademarks of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Justin Capella, Xerox, +1-203-258-6535, Justin.Capella@xerox.com

Industry:

Xerox Holdings Corporation

NASDAQ:XRX
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact:
Justin Capella, Xerox, +1-203-258-6535, Justin.Capella@xerox.com

More News From Xerox Holdings Corporation

Xerox Releases Second-Quarter Results

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today announced its 2025 second-quarter results. "Completing the Lexmark acquisition marks an important milestone in the company’s Reinvention, creating a vertically integrated market leader with a broader, differentiated set of workflow and technology solutions for our clients and partners,” said Steve Bandrowczak, chief executive officer at Xerox. “Our second quarter reflects the improved resiliency of financial results...

Xerox Holdings Corporation Plans Webcast to Discuss 2025 Second-Quarter Results

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) will host a live webcast with presentation slides at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 31st, to discuss the company’s 2025 second-quarter results. A news release containing this information will be issued earlier that day at 6:30 a.m. ET. WHEN:     8 a.m. ET, Thursday, July 31st, 2025         WHAT:     Review of Xerox’s 2025 second-quarter results         WHO:     Steve Bandrowczak, chief executive officer, Xerox       John Bru...

Xerox Unveils Enhancements to PrimeLink B9100 Series Press and FreeFlow Workflow Software

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today announced updates to the Xerox® PrimeLink® B9100 Production Press Series and Xerox® FreeFlow® Workflow Software, reinforcing its leadership in production print innovation. In addition, Xerox celebrates the transformative power of print through its 2025 Best of the Best Awards for Print, which recognizes outstanding applications of digital print technology by clients worldwide. The latest updates to the PrimeLink B91...
Back to Newsroom