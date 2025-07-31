Xerox Enters Into Agreement with Kyocera to Offer High-Speed Production Inkjet Presses

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today announced it has entered into an agreement with Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. to source Kyocera’s high-speed cut-sheet inkjet production presses. This collaboration marks the company’s re-entry into the fast-growing cut-sheet inkjet (CSIJ) market and significantly broadens its production print portfolio.

Through this partnership, Xerox will offer clients high-performance, cost-effective color inkjet presses integrated with the Xerox Production Ecosystem - including Xerox® FreeFlow® Workflow Automation Software, finishing, and remote service. The new platform will deliver an end-to-end solution tailored to the evolving needs of modern print providers.

“This is a pivotal moment for our production print business,” said Terry Antinora, senior vice president and head of product and engineering at Xerox. “Our re-entry into the cut-sheet inkjet market allows us to diversify our portfolio, meet growing client demand for speed and efficiency, and reinforce our commitment to leadership in digital production.”

Building upon its Reinvention, Xerox is realigning its production print business toward higher-value, growth segments. According to IT Strategies Cut Sheet Production Inkjet Forecast 2025 Global Product Installs (Units) are expected to increase by more than 13% CAGR between 2025-2030. The addition of CSIJ products complements flagship offerings like the Xerox® Iridesse® Production Press, Xerox® Versant® Presses, and Xerox® PrimeLink® printers and presses, while enabling Xerox to address new growth areas with innovation and scale.

This agreement underscores the company’s strategy to deliver differentiated, ecosystem-enabled offerings that help clients scale profitably, streamline operations, and reduce total cost of ownership.

“By combining Kyocera’s proven inkjet technology with Xerox global reach, client trust, and workflow automation, we’re delivering truly unique solutions for production printers who demand reliability and a return on their investment,” said Mr. Keisuke Koyama, Executive Officer and Senior General Manager of the Corporate Marketing Division at Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. “Together, we are enabling our clients to compete more effectively in the fast-evolving production print landscape.”

The new presses, sold and serviced by Xerox, will be branded under the Xerox name and enhanced with Xerox-developed software, integration and service capabilities. Availability and model-specific details will be announced later this year.

