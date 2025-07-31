-

Buffalo Wild Wings Renews Partnership with NCR Voyix as Partner for POS Platform

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Voyix, a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions, today announced that Buffalo Wild Wings, owned by Inspire Brands, has renewed its relationship with NCR Voyix as its partner for point-of-sale (POS) platform services.

The decision marks an important step in Buffalo Wild Wings’ continued commitment to delivering best-in-class guest experiences, improving operational efficiency, and enabling flexibility across its nationwide network.

“Buffalo Wild Wings is a dynamic and growing brand that continues to evolve how it connects with guests and drives performance at scale,” said Miguel Solares, Chief Revenue Officer at NCR Voyix. “We’re honored to continue our partnership with Inspire Brands and provide the enterprise-grade technology and innovation that help power Buffalo Wild Wings.”

“At Inspire, we’re focused on building a unified, scalable technology platform that supports the unique needs of each of our brands while accelerating innovation across the portfolio,” said Yasir Anwar, Chief Technology Officer at Inspire Brands. “Partnering with NCR Voyix allows us to leverage their industry expertise and flexible technology stack to support Buffalo Wild Wings as it continues to elevate the guest experience.”

NCR Voyix will support Buffalo Wild Wings with an integrated technology platform.

For more information on NCR Voyix’s award-winning restaurant solutions, visit www.ncrvoyix.com and follow NCR Voyix on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions for the retail and restaurant industries. NCR Voyix transforms retail stores and restaurant systems with comprehensive, platform-led SaaS and services capabilities. NCR Voyix is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with customers in more than 35 countries across the globe.

About Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings, founded in 1982, is the largest sports bar brand in the United States, with more than 1,300 restaurants in nine global markets and a rapidly growing off-premise business through Buffalo Wild Wings GO. Buffalo Wild Wings is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit BuffaloWildWings.com and InspireBrands.com.

About Inspire Brands

Inspire Brands is a multi-brand restaurant company whose portfolio includes more than 33,000 Arby’s, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s, and SONIC restaurant locations worldwide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit InspireBrands.com.

Contacts

News Media Contact
media.relations@ncrvoyix.com

Investor Contacts
Sarah Jane Schneider
Sarahjane.schneider@ncrvoyix.com

Industry:

NCR Voyix Corporation

NYSE:VYX
Details
Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia
CEO: James Kelly
Employees: 14,000
Organization: PUB
Revenues: $3.8 billion (2023)
Net Income: $616 million (2023)
Release Versions
English

Contacts

News Media Contact
media.relations@ncrvoyix.com

Investor Contacts
Sarah Jane Schneider
Sarahjane.schneider@ncrvoyix.com

More News From NCR Voyix Corporation

NCR Voyix Maintains Global Leadership in Self-Checkout Shipments, According to Datos Insights

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Voyix, a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions, has once again been named the world’s leading supplier of self-checkout (SCO) technology, according to the newly released Global EPOS and Self-Checkout 2025 report by Datos Insights. The report highlights NCR Voyix’s continued leadership in the global SCO market, with a published 22% share of total shipments in 2024—nearly double that of the next closest vendor. The company’s performance contributed to...

NCR Voyix to Release Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Results

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX), a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions, will report financial results for the second quarter 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The NCR Voyix management team will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET the same day to discuss the financial results. Conference Call Details Date and time: August 7, 2025 | 8:00 a.m. ET Dial In Number: (877) 407-3088 (Toll free) | +1 (201) 389-0927 (Toll) A live web...

NCR Voyix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX), a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions, today announced James G. Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences: 2025 RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference Date: June 10, 2025 Location: New York, NY Format: Company Presentation and Investor Meetings Presentation Details: 9:20am ET D.A. Davidson Technology & Consumer Conference Date: June 11, 2025 Location: Nash...
Back to Newsroom