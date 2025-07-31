Buffalo Wild Wings Renews Partnership with NCR Voyix as Partner for POS Platform

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Voyix, a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions, today announced that Buffalo Wild Wings, owned by Inspire Brands, has renewed its relationship with NCR Voyix as its partner for point-of-sale (POS) platform services.

The decision marks an important step in Buffalo Wild Wings’ continued commitment to delivering best-in-class guest experiences, improving operational efficiency, and enabling flexibility across its nationwide network.

“Buffalo Wild Wings is a dynamic and growing brand that continues to evolve how it connects with guests and drives performance at scale,” said Miguel Solares, Chief Revenue Officer at NCR Voyix. “We’re honored to continue our partnership with Inspire Brands and provide the enterprise-grade technology and innovation that help power Buffalo Wild Wings.”

“At Inspire, we’re focused on building a unified, scalable technology platform that supports the unique needs of each of our brands while accelerating innovation across the portfolio,” said Yasir Anwar, Chief Technology Officer at Inspire Brands. “Partnering with NCR Voyix allows us to leverage their industry expertise and flexible technology stack to support Buffalo Wild Wings as it continues to elevate the guest experience.”

NCR Voyix will support Buffalo Wild Wings with an integrated technology platform.

For more information on NCR Voyix’s award-winning restaurant solutions, visit www.ncrvoyix.com and follow NCR Voyix on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions for the retail and restaurant industries. NCR Voyix transforms retail stores and restaurant systems with comprehensive, platform-led SaaS and services capabilities. NCR Voyix is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with customers in more than 35 countries across the globe.

About Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings, founded in 1982, is the largest sports bar brand in the United States, with more than 1,300 restaurants in nine global markets and a rapidly growing off-premise business through Buffalo Wild Wings GO. Buffalo Wild Wings is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit BuffaloWildWings.com and InspireBrands.com.

About Inspire Brands

Inspire Brands is a multi-brand restaurant company whose portfolio includes more than 33,000 Arby’s, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s, and SONIC restaurant locations worldwide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit InspireBrands.com.