Wytec Announces Sales Kickoff of its AI Public Safety Solution under its NCTCOG Government Contract

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wytec International (“Wytec”), OTCQB: WYTC, is excited to announce its sales kick-off for its “Integrated Public Safety Solution” (IPSS), combining AI-powered In-Building Cellular, Gunshot Detection, and Drug Sensing technologies. Initiated through a tri-party alliance, the IPSS offers an innovative approach to public safety initiatives. Wytec is the architect of the IPSS in response to the outbreak of gun and drug violence across America. Wytec’s multi-patent portfolio includes small cell technology in support of numerous IOT solutions including Wytec’s IPSS solution for the safety of our cities and schools. Installation and maintenance will be managed by Wytec with product sales delivered through a network of experienced global telecom independent channel agents. Funding for the IPSS product is assisted by FEMA’s 2025 $98 Billion “Public Safety Grant Program” further supporting Wytec’s four year Revenue Forecast projected to reach more than $149 Million by year four.

Wytec International, Inc., OTCQB:WYTC, announces Completion of its Public Safety Solution for delivery to Members of the TXShare Cooperative under its MSA with the NCTCOG. Share

High volume sales are supported by Wytec’s recent RFP Contract supported by a Master Service Agreement (MSA) with the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) and the TXShare Cooperative involving over 200 cities, counties, transportation authorities, police departments and ISDs. Due to pricing flexibility within Wytec’s IPSS, we have great latitude in offering significant discounts as well as “no-cost trials.” Upon completing Wytec’s high quality video presentation (80% complete), Wytec will begin its marketing campaign through its telecom channel partners and agents.

To learn more about Wytec’s IPSS, our Independent Channel Partner/Agent Program and its proposed uplisting to Nasdaq, Wytec has scheduled a Public Safety/Investor Seminar at the Intercontinental Riverwalk Hotel in San Antonio, Texas on September 2nd, 2025. To learn more about the Seminar Event and how to reserve a seat, please click on Wytec Riverwalk Seminar.

About Wytec

Wytec International, Inc. is a San Antonio, Texas-based telecommunications company with recently approved AI patent awards related to small cell and gunshot detection technology issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) supporting its AI Gunshot Technology. Wytec is currently listed on the OTCQB Market under the symbol OTCQB: WYTC with plans to uplist to Nasdaq by the end of 2025. To learn more about Wytec, visit www.wytecintl.com or call us toll-free at 888-284-4531 or email Samantha Guajardo below.