Gannett | USA TODAY Network and Perplexity Announce Strategic AI Content Licensing Agreement

NEW YORK, NY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) today announced a strategic deal with Perplexity, the AI-powered answer engine, to license content from USA TODAY and the USA TODAY Network of over 200 local publications across the country. As part of this agreement, Gannett joins the Perplexity Publisher Program as one of the largest U.S.-based media partners.

Gannett’s premium content and trusted journalism from USA TODAY and top-tier local USA TODAY Network publications will be integrated into Perplexity’s AI-powered search experiences, including its newly released agentic web browser, Comet currently available to Perplexity Max and select Perplexity Pro subscribers. Perplexity’s Comet is an AI-powered web browser which integrates Perplexity’s AI search engine directly into the browsing experience. Beginning in September, Perplexity’s Comet is expected to be available for a broader audience.

“As the largest local-to-national publishing and digital media organization in the country, the USA TODAY Network is focused on delivering innovation that drives audience engagement. As AI technology becomes increasingly integrated into the information ecosystem, we are committed to ensuring that our content is properly attributed and that we are fairly compensated,” said Michael Reed, Gannett Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This strategic alliance with Perplexity exemplifies our continued leadership in embracing transformative technology and reflects our belief that innovation and responsible stewardship must go hand in hand, setting a standard for the way quality content and trusted journalism should be valued. This deal allows us to further accelerate AI opportunities as we share advertising revenue and leverage data to deliver shareholder value while providing credible content for users of the Perplexity platform.”

“Gannett's commitment to credible, authoritative reporting makes them an ideal partner as we work to elevate the information landscape,” said Aravind Srinivas, Co-Founder and CEO at Perplexity. “We strongly believe the opportunity for AI is to elevate the kind of excellent journalism that Gannett’s reputation is founded on. As AI reshapes a digital landscape that was optimized for a different era, our priority is to partner with the world’s best publishers to ensure they benefit from the new business models we discover together.”

Gannett will also have access to Perplexity technology including Perplexity’s Sonar API and Perplexity Enterprise Pro for all employees. The financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

AI companies interested in learning how Gannett | USA TODAY Network can support their strategic efforts should contact gannettinfo@gannett.com.

ABOUT GANNETT

Gannett Co., Inc. is a diversified media company with expansive reach at the national and local level dedicated to empowering and enriching communities. We seek to inspire, inform, and connect audiences as a sustainable, growth focused media and digital marketing solutions company. Through our trusted brands, including the USA TODAY NETWORK, comprised of the national publication, USA TODAY, and local media organizations, including our network of local properties, in the United States, and Newsquest, a wholly-owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom, we provide essential journalism, local content, and digital experiences to audiences and businesses. We deliver high-quality, trusted content with a commitment to balanced, unbiased journalism, where and when consumers want to engage. Our digital marketing solutions brand, LocaliQ, supports small and medium-sized businesses with innovative digital marketing products and solutions.

ABOUT PERPLEXITY

Perplexity is an AI-powered answer engine that draws from credible sources in real time to accurately answer questions with in-line citations, perform deep research, and more. Founded in 2022, the company's mission is to serve the world's curiosity by bridging the gap between traditional search engines and AI-driven interfaces. Each week, Perplexity answers more than 150 million questions globally. Perplexity is available in the app store and online at https://www.perplexity.com.

