eClinicalWorks and Sunoh.ai Help Evolve Psychiatry Save Over Two Hours Daily on Clinical Documentation

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, a leader in ambulatory cloud EHR solutions, today announced that Evolve Psychiatry is successfully utilizing Sunoh.ai, the AI-powered ambient listening solution, at its practice. This implementation has revolutionized clinical documentation by saving providers over two hours daily, enhancing accuracy, and improving workflow efficiency.

“Sunoh.ai has transformed how we operate at Evolve Psychiatry,” said Dr. Priyadarshan Bajpayi, CEO at Evolve Psychiatry. “I’ve used several AI platforms before, but none have been as efficient or easy to use as Sunoh.ai. The seamless integration with the eClinicalWorks EHR helps us finish notes immediately after patient visits, freeing up our evenings for family and other personal activities. Our clinical workflows are more streamlined and given the large number of patients we see daily, Sunoh.ai has been instrumental in maintaining the quality of care without compromising efficiency. As a result, we have grown rapidly. Sunoh.ai has increased our efficiency and improved our positive experiences with our patients.”

Located in New York, Evolve Psychiatry was founded 11 years ago to provide personalized mental health care and addiction treatment. Understanding that each patient is unique, they customize treatment plans to meet individual needs, ensuring a straightforward, patient-friendly process. The integration of Sunoh.ai within the EHR has significantly reduced the cumbersome nature of traditional notetaking, optimized clinical workflows, and helped prevent provider burnout.

"We are thrilled to support Evolve Psychiatry with Sunoh.ai, enhancing their clinical documentation process," stated Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. “This collaboration exemplifies our mission to transform healthcare experiences and outcomes through innovative AI solutions, allowing providers to concentrate more on patient care. Sunoh.ai’s user-friendly interface is crucial in reducing documentation time and helping combat physician burnout."

eClinicalWorks continues to lead healthcare innovation, empowering providers with AI solutions that boost operational efficiency and strengthen patient-provider connections. Trusted by over 80,000 providers nationwide, Sunoh.ai remains dedicated to improving healthcare delivery and outcomes. By adopting innovative solutions like Sunoh.ai, Evolve Psychiatry underscores its commitment to delivering patient-centered care tailored to individual needs.

About Evolve Psychiatry

Located in New York, Evolve Psychiatry is dedicated to offering compassionate and comprehensive psychiatric care to enhance the mental well-being of its patients. Understanding that each patient is unique, they customize treatment plans to meet individual needs, ensuring a transparent and friendly process. They provide services including medication management, counseling, therapy, TMS therapy, and spravato treatment, aimed at balancing treatment with daily life. For more information, visit www.evolvepsychiatry.com.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is the revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology. Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit sunoh.ai.