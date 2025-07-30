Hippocratic AI Selected to Collaborate in CMS Health Tech Ecosystem and Digital Transformation Initiative

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hippocratic AI, the global leader and pioneer in safety-focused generative AI agents for healthcare, today announced its selection to participate in the Health Tech Ecosystem, a key element in the United States’ Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) digital transformation initiative. Hippocratic AI’s participation memorializes its intent to collaborate with CMS and other participating companies and healthcare organizations to make this transformative vision a reality. As part of the collaboration, pledges were made in Washington, D.C., in meetings with CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, and other administration officials. This is being followed by a reception at the White House later today, which Hippocratic AI Co-Founder and CEO Munjal Shah is invited to attend. This comes on the heels of the recently announced AI Action Plan that affirms the urgent national priority of accelerating safe, scalable AI infrastructure.

Hippocratic AI’s participation is in the “Conversational AI Assistants” pledge defined by CMS in the Health Tech Ecosystem announcement. Hippocratic AI is already a market-leading technology and services provider in this category.

“Conversational AI Assistants,” or generative AI healthcare agents as Hippocratic AI refers to them, acknowledges the criticality of the technology and services pioneered by Hippocratic AI, which are now being deployed in the United States and key global markets. To date, healthcare providers have used Hippocratic AI GenAI healthcare agents to complete more than 3.35 million patient calls, earning a high average patient satisfaction rating of 8.95 out of 10. Hippocratic AI signed this pledge set forth by CMS: “We pledge to build conversational AI assistants that connect to CMS Aligned Networks or personal health record apps, and with patient consent, securely access relevant health information and use this information to deliver personalized, helpful support. Our tools will clearly distinguish educational content from clinical guidance, assist patients directly when appropriate, and guide them to care from a health professional when needed.”

“Hippocratic AI’s vision for healthcare abundance is driven by both industry transformation and broad collaboration,” said Munjal Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Hippocratic AI. “We commend CMS on its effort to bring together the Health Tech Ecosystem and will actively participate in its planning and execution, as it is well aligned with our own thinking as to how to transform healthcare.”

About Hippocratic AI

Hippocratic AI has developed a safety-focused Large Language Model (LLM) for healthcare. The company believes that a safe LLM can dramatically improve healthcare accessibility and health outcomes in the world by bringing deep healthcare expertise to every human. No other technology has the potential to have this level of global impact on health. The company was co-founded by CEO Munjal Shah, alongside a group of physicians, hospital administrators, healthcare professionals, and artificial intelligence researchers from El Camino Health, Johns Hopkins, Stanford, Microsoft, Google, and NVIDIA. Hippocratic AI has received a total of $278 million in funding and is backed by leading investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, Kleiner Perkins, NVIDIA’s NVentures, Premji Invest, SV Angel, and six health systems. For more information on Hippocratic AI, visit www.hippocraticai.com.