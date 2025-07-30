ezCater Adds New Self-Serve Features to its Employee Meal Program Solution for Modern Workplaces

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ezCater, the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US, today announced enhancements to its employee meal program solution, Relish by ezCater. The new self-serve features offer organizations greater control and flexibility to manage their workplace meal programs, catering to the evolving needs of the modern workforce.

Relish enables workplaces to create a recurring program that brings individually packaged meals from local restaurants right to their teams. It can scale up or down for fluctuating headcounts, giving workplaces a degree of flexibility that corporate cafeterias can’t provide. Organizations set a meal subsidy and schedule, employees order their own meals online or through the Relish app from a rotating list of restaurants, and ezCater handles all the logistics.

The latest updates to Relish allow office and facility managers in charge of food to further customize their organization’s meal programs, saving them time. New features include:

Customize meal plans: Create, modify, and delete recurring employee meal plans, including adjusting company meal subsidies to align with evolving budgets and employee needs.

Request new restaurant options: Easily request changes to the featured restaurants for upcoming meals, keeping options fresh and appealing to employees.

Schedule ad-hoc meals: Arrange extra, one-off meals outside the regular schedule for special occasions or team gatherings.

Manage holiday closures: Indicate upcoming holiday closures in the portal to automatically cancel unnecessary scheduled meals and prevent extra costs.

Easily cancel scheduled meals: Cancel upcoming meals for the workplace two business days in advance directly in the portal.

“Today’s workplaces require adaptable solutions, especially with the rise of hybrid work models,” said Cindy Klein Roche, Chief Growth Officer, ezCater. “Our new Relish features are about giving organizations the power to create a flexible meal program that truly works for them. Workplaces looking to boost employee engagement can feed their people without worrying about logistics, overhead costs, or fluctuating headcounts.”

The new features come at a time when meal programs for employees are on the rise: a recent ezCater survey revealed that 43% of companies now have a recurring meal program, a 17% increase from 2024. In fact, companies like NorthPoint Development, Stax, and SeatGeek have incorporated an employee meal program into their benefits package to help drive on-site attendance and employee engagement.

“Relish has helped Stax simplify the in-office experience while making it easier to get people excited about coming in,” says Natalie Rosenthal, Executive Assistant, Stax. “Our people are happy to sit together, share a meal, and discover a new restaurant. When lunch is over, they leave feeling good about the experience and that spills over into the afternoon.”

For workplaces looking to learn more about employee meal programs, please visit https://relish.ezcater.com/.

About ezCater

ezCater is the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US. The company makes it easy for any organization to manage its food needs and order from over 100,000 restaurants nationwide. For workplaces, ezCater provides flexible and scalable solutions for everything from recurring employee meals to one-off meetings, all backed by beyond helpful 24/7 service and business-grade reliability. For restaurant partners, ezCater helps grow their business by bringing them more orders and new high-value customers. To learn more, visit www.ezcater.com.