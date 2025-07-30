Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) Partners with ROH as its Preferred Payments Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ROH, the hospitality industry’s first payments management platform that unlocks profitability, today announced a partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH), making ROH its preferred platform for payments management. This partnership streamlines partner selection for SLH’s global portfolio of more than 620 independently owned luxury hotels–offering a proven, trusted solution that simplifies payment operations to both increase profitability and give team members time back for more revenue-generating activities.

WestHouse Hotel New York, a distinguished SLH property known for its refined guest experience in the heart of Manhattan, is already running on ROH. Building on this success, ROH will help even more hotels modernize payments, accelerate cash flow and reclaim time for revenue-driving work. By automating historically manual processes across group bookings, corporate training, leisure sales and more, ROH enhances cross-team visibility and empowers hotel teams to focus on what matters most–delivering exceptional hospitality and driving results.

“Hotels are constantly navigating the balance between elevated guest expectations and rising operational costs,” said Jess Conroy, CEO and founder, ROH. “Payments, which encompass everything from the first signature on a contract to ultimate fulfillment and every client touchpoint in between, are a huge source of lost efficiency and wasted time. At ROH, we believe the key to unlock hospitality performance lies in automation that frees up time to focus on what truly drives value while simultaneously eliminating losses. It’s a privilege to partner with a globally respected brand like SLH; we’re excited to bring ROH’s platform to more of its exceptional portfolio, equipping each property with tools that maximize efficiency and profitability.”

Richard Hyde, Chief Operating Officer, Small Luxury Hotels of the World, said: "We’re always looking for ways to simplify each touchpoint for our hotels. ROH’s platform is a great solution that significantly boosts our hoteliers’ efficiency.”

Small Luxury Hotels of the World boasts a portfolio of more than 620 independently-minded hotels across more than 90 countries. With an average of just 50 rooms properties offer private, thoughtfully designed experiences that prioritize guest comfort and well-being. The collection includes a wide variety of settings–from rustic fishermen's huts to rainforest retreats and alpine chalets.

If you’re interested in learning more about how ROH can unlock profitability for your hotels, please email sales@roh.co.

About ROH

ROH is the hospitality industry’s first payments management platform that unlocks profitability. ROH drives conversions, increases revenue and provides real-time data and insights for large hospitality groups, asset owners and their brands that collectively manage over $4T in Gross Payment Volume (GPV).

ROH is quickly becoming an indispensable partner to forward-thinking hospitality groups including Loews Hotels & Co, Crescent Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Auberge Resorts Collection, Noble House Hotels & Resorts and Evolution Hospitality. The company is proudly backed by investors including Highgate Technology Ventures, Acrew Capital, 1Sharpe Ventures, Founders Fund, Moore Specialty Credit, Correlation Ventures, SilverCircle, Cleo Capital and GMO VenturePartners.

About Small Luxury Hotels of the World™

Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ (SLH) is the most desirable community of independently minded travellers and independently spirited hotels in the world. We turned the luxury boutique hotel into a phenomenon and selected the distinctive, the diverse and the downright delightful. People, places and experiences with individual character, intimate charm and inherent class. We've personally visited, vetted, and verified more than 620 hotels in 90+ countries. We are envisioning a future where people experience the world with intention, experience its intensity and protect its integrity. Be part of the community - join us at SLH Club, visit us at www.slh.com, contact travel agents or call the Small Luxury Hotels of the World VIP Desk. Click here to view a full contact listing by country.