Distinguished Programs and Wright Flood Team Up to Offer Flood Coverage for Community Associations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a national insurance program administrator and MGA, today announced a new collaboration with Wright Flood to provide Flood insurance for its Community Associations program.

Distinguished’s partnership with Wright Flood adds another layer of protection to its Community Associations program, which includes Package, Directors & Officers, Crime, Umbrella and Cyber products. Wright Flood’s expertise in the Flood insurance market enhances the value brokers can deliver to their clients. This collaboration strengthens Distinguished’s position as a onestop shop for community associations coverage.

“Community associations face unique risks and floods are one of them,” said Barbara Bartson, president of Distinguished’s Community Associations program. “With this integration, brokers can easily add Flood coverage through Wright Flood after submitting an eligible Community Associations application. This innovation simplifies the process and delivers a more complete solution for their clients.”

“Flood insurance is all we do, and collaborating with Distinguished allows us to extend that knowledge to an even larger network of brokers,” said G. Michael Sloane, Wright Flood’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer. “Where it can rain, it can flood. Whether a property is inside or outside of a high-risk flood area, we encourage property owners to consider purchasing Flood insurance for the protection and peace of mind it brings. Together, we’re providing a trusted solution for community associations across the country.”

For more information on available Community Association insurance coverages, visit the Distinguished website.

About Wright Flood

Wright Flood – the largest flood insurance provider in the nation – offers federal, excess, and private flood insurance. It is rated A (Excellent) by AM Best. Wright Flood takes pride in user-friendly technology, exceptional claims reputation, and providing service clients deserve. Our network of more than 17,000 independent agents has assisted flood insurance policyholders to recover through more than 40 years of hurricanes, nor’easters, spring thaw flooding, levee failures and even some unexpected downpours. Agents and consumers can learn more about Wright Flood at www.wrightflood.com and www.wrightfloodadvice.org.

About Distinguished Programs

Distinguished Programs is a leading national MGA and program manager for specialty property & casualty insurance. The company places insurance in niche sectors such as commercial real estate, hotels & restaurants, community associations, environmental & construction professional, cyber, surety, executive lines, inland marine and fine arts & collectibles. On behalf of its insurance carrier partners, Distinguished typically manages all aspects of the placement process, including product development, marketing, underwriting, policy issuance and claims. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1995, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees. www.distinguished.com