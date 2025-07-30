-

Torq and AI4ALL Announce Nationwide AI Internship Program to Drive the Next Generation of Cutting Edge Cyber Talent

New Torq Internship Program Focused on Creating Meaningful Experiences and AI Career Pathways in R&D and Engineering to Counteract Increasing AI Skills Gap

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Torq, the autonomous security operations leader, today announced the launch of a nationwide AI internship program in collaboration with AI4ALL, a nonprofit dedicated to creating a more inclusive and human-centered AI future. AI4ALL empowers students to be future AI leaders by cultivating an environment where they develop skills in critical thinking and relationship-building, and expertise in responsible AI. To accomplish this, AI4ALL seeks students from communities that have been excluded in the AI space, including Black, Hispanic and Latinx, and Indigenous people; and women and non-binary communities. This AI4ALL internship program builds on Torq partner Google.org’s recent $2 million grant for this important nonprofit.

Torq is the cybersecurity company behind Torq HyperSOC, which delivers a comprehensive AI-driven Security Operations Center (SOC) automation experience, validated by IDC. Torq HyperSOC is used by global enterprises including Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inditex (Zara, Bershka, and Pull & Bear), Informatica, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Telefonica, Valvoline, and Wiz, to automate, manage, and monitor critical SOC responses at machine speed and stop cyber threats in their tracks.

As a leader in the SecOps space, Torq continues to witness the industry’s persistent struggle with a growing skills gap. Demand for AI experts in the field has never been higher and without increasing the talent pool, organizations are opening themselves up to vulnerabilities if they cannot staff up to manage the increasing complexity and volume of cyber threats. By working with AI4ALL, Torq seeks to bridge this gap by empowering the next generation of cybersecurity AI experts and ensuring they get relevant, valuable experience they can use as a springboard to attain positions upon graduation.

“At Torq, we believe the future of AI and cybersecurity must be purpose-driven and built on real-world experience,” said Karin Ophir Zimet, Chief People Officer, Torq. “With AI4ALL, Torq can help to shape the next generation of cybersecurity professionals who are skilled, capable, and ready to lead. Through well-compensated internships, hands-on projects, and expert mentorship, we’re offering students a unique opportunity to gain practical experience, contribute meaningfully to cutting-edge work, and build a strong foundation for future success. This is more than a learning experience—it’s a launchpad into some of the most in-demand and impactful roles in tech.”

“This collaboration with Torq is about giving students a meaningful opportunity to see what a future in AI can really look like,” said Tess Posner, Interim CEO, AI4ALL. “Our aim is that interns will gain not only technical experience, but also mentorship, and exposure to real-world challenges. Through working alongside Torq’s employees, interns will gain the confidence to imagine themselves in this field for the long term. We’re excited to help facilitate ways for the next generation of AI leaders to gain experience in such a dynamic and hands-on environment. Investing in the next generation of leaders that reflect humanity ultimately will lead us to a better outcome for AI, and we look forward to working with Torq and other companies who are similarly aligned.”

About AI4ALL

AI4ALL is an award-winning nonprofit founded in 2017 by leading AI scientists and educators committed to ensuring the next generation of AI leaders reflect humanity. Rooted in our founding principles of responsible AI and inclusion, we believe the future of AI must be shaped by a broad range of voices to ensure it serves everyone. Since its founding in 2017, AI4ALL has reached over 7,500 students through AI education. AI4ALL has received funding from Melinda Gates/Pivotal Ventures, Google, General Motors, Nielsen, and SoftBank among others and has been featured in the New York Times, TIME, CNN, The Washington Post, USA Today, The Atlantic and the Today Show.

About Torq

Torq is transforming cybersecurity with its agentic AI security operations solutions. Torq empowers enterprises to instantly and precisely detect and respond to security events at scale. Torq’s customer base includes major multinational enterprise customers, including Abnormal Security, Armis, Check Point Security, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inditex (Zara, Bershka, and Pull & Bear), Informatica, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Telefonica, Valvoline, and Wiz, as well as Fortune 100 consumer packaged goods, financial, hospitality, and sports apparel companies.

