DTN Acquires Grain Discovery, Expanding Digital Capabilities for Agribusinesses

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DTN, the global leader in operational decisioning for energy, agriculture, and weather-driven industries, today announced the acquisition of Grain Discovery. The Canadian agtech company’s platform enables seamless grain transactions, CRM-style tools for managing grower relationships, farm-level sustainability data capture, and end-to-end traceability, providing a complete digital workflow for grain buyers, advisors and producers.

Grain Discovery accelerates our time to market for multiple DTN ag and sustainability solutions – particularly for ethanol plants seeking details to qualify for 45z tax credits. Grey Montgomery, GM Agriculture, DTN Share

This acquisition enhances DTN Ag Hub, which launches in the fall. DTN Ag Hub is a real-time digital twin of U.S. agriculture at the farm level of detail to answer the most vital questions faced by all ag supply chain players. It will include a suite of solutions for retail and upstream, grain procurement, farmers, and sustainability leaders.

“Grain buyers and producers need to have immediate access to each other in order to make real-time decisions whether they're at their desk, in a truck, or standing in a field,” said Grey Montgomery, General Manager for Agriculture at DTN. “Grain Discovery accelerates our time to market for multiple DTN ag solutions including the MyDTN app, AgHost, and Grain Portal and our sustainability solutions – particularly for ethanol plants seeking details to qualify for 45z tax credits."

The Grain Discovery Farmer Portal connects grain originators and farmers with a branded mobile app that streamlines bid, offer, and contract management, and opens new opportunities to participate in digital sustainability programs.

“We have built a great product and are making major investments in traceability and AI,” said Rory O’Sullivan, co-founder and CEO of Grain Discovery. “DTN delivers us brand trust and access to hundreds of customers across the U.S. market. Further, it feels like the right time to join DTN as they have made significant investments in luring top agtech talent and are on the verge of launching a suite of new intelligence solutions.”

Existing Grain Discovery customers will experience business as usual in the immediate term, with all current tools and apps remaining fully operational and supported. Over the next year customers will gain access to expanded DTN insights, sustainability tools, and commercial network.

Learn more about DTN and its operational decisioning solutions for agriculture.

About DTN

DTN is a global data and technology company that equips operational leaders in energy, agriculture, and weather-driven industries with the decision speed and intelligence to outpace uncertainty. For decades, DTN has been transforming complex data into decision-grade insights for companies in 126 countries around the globe. Built on deep vertical expertise, proprietary data, and trusted ecosystem neutrality, the DTN Operational Decisioning Platform helps customers expand margins, accelerate growth, and manage risk with confidence. We operate 24/7 global weather centers in Minneapolis, Utrecht, Sydney, and Manila, and hold over 160 patents across our portfolio. With more than 1,200 employees in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, DTN proudly serves the industries that feed, fuel, and protect the world.

About Grain Discovery

Grain Discovery is at the forefront of the agri-food industry, providing innovative solutions for procurement, traceability, and certification. Our scalable software streamlines and enhances daily operations for a diverse range of stakeholders, including farmers, elevators, renewable fuel producers, seed retailers, and market advisors.