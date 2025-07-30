X-energy Strengthens Presence in Maryland with New State-of-the-Art Testing and Training Facility, Offices

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--X-energy Reactor Company, LLC (“X-energy” or the “Company”), a leading developer of advanced small modular nuclear reactors and fuel technology for clean energy generation today announced the purchase of a property in Frederick, Maryland that will house the Company’s newest integrated test and training facility to validate key components and systems of X-energy’s Xe-100 advanced small modular reactor for commercial deployment. This follows a $6.15 million incentive agreement with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and local leaders to support X-energy’s continued growth in Maryland, including the retention and expansion of X-energy’s headquarters in Montgomery County, and an expanded presence in Frederick County with the new state-of-the-art test facility.

X-energy’s new 90,000 square foot non-nuclear test & training facility will ensure key components of the Xe-100 perform safely and reliably under real-world conditions before full-scale manufacturing and deployment. Once fully renovated, the building will house a helium test facility (“HTF”) for full-scale integrated systems testing in a pressurized helium environment, as well as an experimental test facility (“XTF”) for testing and prototyping of critical reactor components and materials. The facility will also provide training for Xe-100 operators and maintenance technicians using a state-of-the-art, full-scale plant control room simulator similar to the advanced training simulator currently operating at X-energy’s Plant Support Center, also in Frederick.

“X-energy’s expansion in Montgomery and Frederick counties is an investment in Maryland and in our state’s vital energy and sustainability sector,” said Gov. Moore. “While X-energy works to power our future, we will work hand in hand to make sure all Marylanders feel the benefits of clean energy for years to come and enhance our competitive edge across the region.”

Under the agreement, X-energy will receive a total of up to $6.15 million in state and local support in the form of job creation tax credits, conditional loans, and grants. The Company has partnered with real estate broker Avison Young to purchase the site in Frederick County. Major renovations will begin this year, and initial testing at the XTF is expected to begin in early 2026. X-energy will also expand its headquarters in Montgomery County to support its growing Maryland-based team, moving its operations from two locations in Rockville to a centralized location at Washingtonian Center in Gaithersburg.

“X-energy was founded in Maryland, and we are proud to call this state our home as we enter a period of unprecedented growth,” said J. Clay Sell, CEO of X-energy. “We look forward to working with Governor Moore and his team to build on the state’s long history of nuclear innovation by making Maryland a national leader in next-generation nuclear technology.”

X-energy is advancing its initial Xe-100 plant at Dow Inc.’s UCC Seadrift Operations manufacturing site on the Texas Gulf Coast. Once complete, the plant is expected to provide the site with safe, reliable, and clean power and industrial steam. X-energy is also advancing its second plant in central Washington with Energy Northwest in collaboration with Amazon. This project is part of a larger strategy with Amazon to bring more than five gigawatts of new power projects online by 2039, furthering the company’s mission to provide scalable, secure, clean energy solutions that meet the growing demand for energy across the U.S. and around the world.

Additional Quotes

“As X-energy focuses on providing solutions for the clean energy industry, the company is recommitting to its local workforce with two significant investments in Maryland,” said Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Harry Coker, Jr. “These new facilities will play a major role in enhancing the company’s clean energy efforts, and with employees rotating between Gaithersburg and Frederick, X-energy’s impact will be felt all throughout the Capital Region.”

“We’re excited that X-energy is doubling down on Montgomery County,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich. “This expansion is a win for our residents, bringing hundreds of good-paying jobs and strengthening our position as a center for innovation in clean energy and advanced technology. We are committed to supporting industries that help address climate change while creating more opportunities for our highly skilled and diverse workforce. I appreciate Governor Moore’s leadership in making sure Maryland remains competitive for these types of transformative projects, and I want to thank X-energy for choosing to keep growing right here in Montgomery County.”

"We are thrilled to welcome X-energy's expansion in Frederick. This significant investment strengthens our tech sector and brings valuable job opportunities to our community,” said Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater. “X-energy's innovative work in nuclear reactor and fuel design aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering cutting-edge industries and sustainable growth in Frederick County."

“We are thrilled that X-energy has chosen to remain in Montgomery County,” said Chair of the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation Board Elana Fine. “This is the result of a strong partnership with X-energy, built over many months of close collaboration. Together we aimed to align their growth goals with the unique assets and incentives Montgomery County offers—including the MOVE Grant and the Montgomery County Job Creation Fund. This decision reflects the shared commitment to innovation that defines our business community.”

“We’re proud to welcome X-energy’s latest expansion here in Frederick County. Their cutting-edge work in advanced energy technology not only strengthens our region’s innovation economy but also positions us at the forefront of clean energy solutions,” said Frederick County Director of the Division of Economic Opportunity Lara Fritts. “This investment underscores our county’s commitment to supporting companies that are solving global challenges and creating high-quality jobs for the future.”

About X-Energy Reactor Company, LLC

X-Energy Reactor Company, LLC, is a leading developer of advanced small modular nuclear reactors and fuel technology for clean energy generation that is redefining the nuclear energy industry through its development of safer and more efficient advanced small modular nuclear reactors and proprietary fuel to deliver reliable, zero-carbon and affordable energy to people around the world. X-energy’s simplified, modular, and intrinsically safe SMR design expands applications and markets for deployment of nuclear technology and drives enhanced safety, lower cost and faster construction timelines when compared with other SMRs and conventional nuclear. For more information, visit X-energy.com or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.