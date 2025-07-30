Aris Water Announces Seven-Year Extension of Water Gathering and Disposal Agreement with ConocoPhillips and Provides Operational Update

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) (“Aris”) today announced the extension of its Water Gathering and Disposal Agreement (the “Agreement”) with ConocoPhillips, extending the primary term of the Agreement from May 31, 2033, to May 31, 2040. The Agreement’s terms will otherwise remain unchanged as the parties extend their successful operational relationship. This extension further aligns the interests of both parties and complements their recently executed long-term water supply contract. Aris will continue to provide long-term full-cycle water infrastructure services to ConocoPhillips, including recycled water supply, produced water transportation and produced water handling operations in the Northern Delaware Basin.

“ConocoPhillips is one of our most important customers and long-term partners, and Aris has consistently demonstrated its ability to deliver reliable, full-cycle water infrastructure solutions. This extension represents a significant milestone for Aris—lengthening the acreage-weighted remaining term of our produced water contracts from approximately six years to over ten years,” said Amanda Brock, President and CEO of Aris Water Solutions. “This extension also provides Aris with substantial long-term revenue visibility, supported by ConocoPhillips’ highly economic, multi-decade remaining inventory.”

Aris continues to see strong activity levels from dedicated customers and associated produced water volume growth. For the second quarter of 2025, Aris expects to report Adjusted EBITDA at the high end of its guidance range. Aris is also reaffirming its full-year financial outlook, underpinned by the activity of its long-term customers in premier acreage. Aris will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Aris will issue its second quarter 2025 earnings release after market close on August 11, 2025.

About Aris Water Solutions, Inc.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. is a leading, growth-oriented environmental infrastructure and solutions company that directly helps its customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. Aris delivers full-cycle water handling and recycling solutions that increase the sustainability of energy company operations. Its integrated pipelines and related infrastructure create long-term value by delivering high-capacity, comprehensive produced water management, recycling and supply solutions to operators in the core areas of the Permian Basin.