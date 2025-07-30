JPMorganChase and Coinbase Launch Strategic Partnership to Make Buying Crypto Easier than Ever

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, JPMorganChase (NYSE: JPM) and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) announced a strategic partnership that sets a new standard for customer choice and security in the innovation economy. This collaboration introduces features designed to enhance access and optionality for our mutual customers.

The initial phase of the partnership includes new features for mutual customers, including:

Direct Bank-to-Wallet Connection: Through JPMorgan’s secure API, Chase customers will be able to seamlessly link their bank accounts to Coinbase wallets. This direct connection will help mutual customers transact with the confidence, security, and privacy they’re used to as customers of Chase.

Transfer of Chase Ultimate Rewards Points: Chase customers will be able to transfer their Chase Ultimate Rewards points to their Coinbase Account at one-to-one redemption ratio (100 points equals $1.00 in redemption value). This marks the first time a major credit card rewards program will be used to fund a crypto wallet.

Beginning this Fall, the ability to use Chase credit cards on Coinbase: For the first time, customers will have the ability to fund their Coinbase accounts using Chase credit cards.

We expect these direct bank-to-wallet and Ultimate Rewards features to go live in 2026, and the ability to use credit cards to fund a Coinbase account in Fall 2025.

“This partnership marks a significant step forward in empowering our customers to take control of their financial futures,” said Melissa Feldsher, Head of Payments and Lending Innovation for JPMorganChase. “By joining forces with Coinbase, we are enhancing the security and privacy of our customers' data, allowing them to use their money and rewards in new and exciting ways. With Ultimate Rewards, the most flexible loyalty program in the industry, our customers can now seamlessly and securely convert their points into cryptocurrencies."

“We’re excited to partner with JPMorganChase to onboard the next generation of consumers into crypto. Together, we are expanding choice and lowering barriers to entry for consumers to participate in the future of financial services onchain,” said Max Branzburg, Head of Consumer & Business Products at Coinbase.

About Coinbase

Crypto creates economic freedom by ensuring that people can participate fairly in the economy, and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is on a mission to increase economic freedom for more than 1 billion people. We’re updating the century-old financial system by providing a trusted platform that makes it easy for people and institutions to engage with crypto assets, including trading, staking, safekeeping, spending, and fast, free global transfers. We also provide critical infrastructure for onchain activity and support builders who share our vision that onchain is the new online. And together with the crypto community, we advocate for responsible rules to make the benefits of crypto available around the world.

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”) with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. The firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional, and government clients globally. For more information, visit www.jpmorganchase.com.