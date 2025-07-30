SimplyTest and The TeleDentists Pioneer At-Home Oral Pathogen Test with Virtual Dental Consultations

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SimplyTest®, a leader in salivary testing solutions, and The TeleDentists, a leading provider of virtual dental care, today announced a nationwide collaboration that combines at-home oral health and pathogen testing with teledentistry services. The offering brings together the SimplyTest Oral Health-PERIO oral pathogen test and The TeleDentists’ virtual consultations, allowing patients to screen for harmful oral bacteria and connect with a licensed dentist from the comfort of home.

The service costs $174 and includes the test kit, prepaid return shipping and a virtual dental consultation. Patients can order directly at https://buy.stripe.com/cNidR9e6LbLx9Wy2N00gw0i

“Oral pathogens don’t stay in the mouth; they travel through the bloodstream and can trigger systemic inflammation. They’re also markers for a range of serious health conditions,” said David Vigerust, MS, Ph.D., chief scientific officer at SimplyTest. “Early identification is the missing link in preventive medicine. With this launch, we’re putting that power in the patient’s hands.”

The PERIO test uses a painless 30-second oral rinse and advanced RT-PCR analysis to detect high-risk bacteria such as Porphyromonas gingivalis, Treponema denticola and Aggregatibacter actinomycetemcomitans, helping dentists and physicians guide patients toward targeted therapy.

“This partnership bridges a critical gap in oral health access,” said Dr. Maria Kunstadter, president and co-founder of The TeleDentists. “We’re making it easy for patients to test, consult and take action without waiting rooms or barriers — just proactive care that fits their lives.”

The program is designed for convenience and access. Patients collect a saliva sample at home with a prepaid kit and consult with a licensed dentist nationwide through The TeleDentists’ secure virtual platform. Personalized results flag high-risk bacteria and support collaborative care between medical and dental providers.

The PERIO at-home oral health and pathogen test with virtual consultation is now available in 46 states at https://buy.stripe.com/cNidR9e6LbLx9Wy2N00gw0i

About SimplyTest

SimplyTest® is redefining the starting point of care through next-generation salivary science. The SimplyTest platform delivers fast, noninvasive screenings that empower health care providers, functional medicine practitioners and dental professionals to detect microbial risks earlier, personalize treatment with precision and connect oral health to whole-body outcomes. Built on the belief that better diagnostics lead to better outcomes, SimplyTest is advancing a smarter, data-driven model of dentistry where early insight is the first step in personalized care. To learn more, visit https://www.simplytest.solutions.

About The TeleDentists

Founded in 2014, The TeleDentists is a first-to-market virtual dental care provider offering essential services 24/7 nationwide. Its platform reduces unnecessary emergency room visits and also serves as a white-labeled solution for telemedicine companies, payers and employers. Visit theteledentists.com.