Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, CCA Georgia Work Together to Encourage Aquatic Conservation, Secure Fishing Access

KENNESAW, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Coastal Conservation Association® (CCA®) of Georgia to encourage responsible use and conservation of aquatic natural resources in the state while also advocating for legislation and regulation designed to conserve fisheries and maintain fishing access.

“Yamaha is a long-time supporter of CCA, and we’re committed to strengthening our relationship in our home state of Georgia,” said Martin Peters, External Affairs Director, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “Many CCA Georgia members are Yamaha customers or potential customers. Likewise, Yamaha customers are CCA members or potential members. Working together, we hope to raise member participation in the state as well as develop stronger relationships with regulators and other stakeholders in an effort to conserve fisheries, particularly along the 100 miles of Georgia’s coast.”

Founded in 1977 by a small group of recreational anglers in Texas, CCA now has chapters along the Gulf Coast, South and Mid-Atlantic regions as well as Washington, Oregon and California. The organization addresses recreational fishing challenges including destructive commercial gear, degraded marine habitat and fisheries management. Within the state of Georgia, CCA has five regional chapters: Atlanta, Bulloch, Sapelo Island, Savannah and Skidaway Island.

“CCA believes anglers are the best stewards of the marine environment, and Georgia’s anglers are passionate about conserving the natural resources they depend upon to fish,” said Robert Hale, Chairman of the Board of Directors, CCA Georgia. “Working with Yamaha, we believe we can grow our membership and make the recreational angler voice even more powerful in this state, ensuring the health and conservation of our marine resources and angler access to them.”

The Atlanta chapter of CCA Georgia will host its annual banquet on Thursday, August 28 at 6:00 p.m. at The Fox Glove. To purchase tickets, please visit https://ticketstripe.com/ccaatlanta

CCA is the largest marine resource conservation group of its kind in the nation and has been active in state, national and international fisheries management issues since 1977. With more than 125,000 members along all three coasts, CCA is dedicated to ensuring the health and conservation of our marine resources and habitat, and angler access to them. For more information visit https://www.joincca.org/.

Yamaha’s U.S. Marine Business Unit, based in Kennesaw, Ga., is responsible for the sales, marketing, and distribution of Yamaha Marine products in the U.S. including Yamaha Outboards, Yamaha WaveRunners®, Yamaha Boats, G3® Boats and Skeeter® Boats. Supporting 2,400 dealers and boat builders nationwide, Yamaha is the industry leader in reliability, performance, technology and customer service.

REMEMBER to always observe all applicable boating laws. Never drink and drive. Dress properly with a USCG-approved personal floatation device and protective gear.

© 2025 Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. All rights reserved.

This document contains many of Yamaha's valuable trademarks. It may also contain trademarks belonging to other companies. Any references to other companies or their products are for identification purposes only and are not intended to be an endorsement. Coastal Conservation Association and CCA are registered trademarks of Coastal Conservation Association.