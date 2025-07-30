SolarEdge and Solar Landscape Sign Strategic Agreement for American-Manufactured SolarEdge Technology

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, and Solar Landscape, the leading U.S. commercial rooftop solar developer, today announced an agreement for the supply of SolarEdge's U.S.-manufactured solar technology for over 500 commercial rooftop projects across multiple states, to be built in 2025 and 2026. SolarEdge's domestically manufactured solar technology enables developers like Solar Landscape to meet demand for U.S.-manufactured solutions while optimizing project timelines through a localized supply chain.

The collaboration will focus on accelerating solar deployment across large-scale commercial and industrial rooftops, which remain a largely untapped resource for distributed generation (DG) solar. SolarEdge's advanced technology enables efficient installations on a wide range of commercial rooftops, generating more power from the available space.

"Generating electricity on commercial rooftops and distributing it into the grid is America’s most shovel-ready energy option," said Solar Landscape’s co-founder and CEO Shaun Keegan. "Our partnership with SolarEdge allows us to rapidly and efficiently deploy solar across a diverse array of commercial and industrial rooftops. Their U.S.-manufactured technology gives us the reliability and performance we need while meeting domestic content requirements for our projects."

"We are proud to partner with Solar Landscape to accelerate the adoption of commercial solar across America," said Naama Ohana, Chief Commercial & Industrial Division at SolarEdge. "Our domestic manufacturing facilities have already created approximately 2,000 American jobs while ensuring a resilient supply chain for our partners. This collaboration demonstrates how American innovation and manufacturing is helping to address the nation’s growing energy needs while strengthening local economies."

In 2024 Solar Landscape leased 40 million square feet of commercial rooftop space in the U.S. The company aims to deploy enough solar capacity to power 80,000 households. Solar Landscape now has over 80 partners that own over 2 billion square feet of commercial real estate nationwide.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at www.solaredge.com.

About Solar Landscape

Solar Landscape is the nation’s leading commercial rooftop solar developer. With 800 megawatts of solar across 75 million square feet of rooftop space, the company brings unmatched scale and expertise to the commercial real estate industry. Solar Landscape partners with the country’s largest property owners to transform underutilized rooftops into reliable, revenue-generating solar assets. Founded by construction professionals, Solar Landscape is a vertically integrated company that develops, builds, owns, and operates solar projects nationwide. The company was named the #1 National Commercial Rooftop Solar Developer by Solar Power World in 2025, recognized as the #1 Distributed Generation Developer by New Project Media, and awarded the U.S. Department of Energy’s Grand Prize for clean energy.

Visit www.solarlandscape.com for more information.