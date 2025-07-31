Staples and Verizon Partnership Expands to 35 Staples Stores This Summer

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Staples and Verizon announced today the expansion of their strategic partnership, with Verizon kiosks now to be available in 35 Staples stores across key markets this summer. This collaboration combines the power of Verizon’s connectivity solutions with Staples’ trusted business services to deliver a seamless, all-in-one destination for small businesses and everyday consumers. The rollout marks the beginning of a broader effort to bring even more wireless and tech services to Staples customers this year.

At participating Staples locations, customers can:

Upgrade phones and devices with the latest from Apple ® , Google™, Samsung ® and more

, Google™, Samsung and more Set up fast, reliable internet for home or business

Explore connected devices like smartwatches and tablets

Benefit from a free tech consultation, gaining access to Verizon Business’ unique scale of business solutions, even if they are not a Verizon Business customer

Earn $100 back in Easy Rewards points with the purchase and activation of any Verizon device (for a limited time)1

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting the evolving needs of businesses of all sizes and everyday consumers. Verizon’s suite of business-grade solutions, including 5G Business Internet and One Talk, a mobile-first communication platform that keeps teams connected on the go, is now conveniently available in select Staples stores.

“At Staples, we’re focused on bringing in the right partners to deliver even more value to our customers and this collaboration with Verizon does exactly that,” said Marshall Warkentin, President, Staples U.S. Retail. “Together, we’re making essential wireless services more accessible for small businesses and everyday shoppers in the communities we serve.”

“Partnering with Staples allows us to meet customers where they are — whether they’re shopping for their business, their family, or themselves,” said Mark Tina, Channel Chief and Vice President of Indirect Partner Sales for Verizon Business. “We’re excited to expand access to our best-in-class network and innovative business solutions in a trusted retail environment that supports the needs of both small business owners and shoppers, allowing us to remain true to our promise that customers can always expect more from us.”

This partnership is part of Staples’ broader effort to transform its retail footprint into destinations that offer more than just products. Customers visiting select stores will not only have access to Verizon’s services, but also to Staples’ full suite of tech solutions, printing and shipping services, as well as workplace essentials, including PCs, monitors, noise-canceling headphones, gaming consoles and other accessories that support their full range of tech needs, all in one place.

Verizon services will be opening on a rolling basis across select Staples locations mid-July through mid-August. Additional locations are expected to launch later in 2025.

To find a participating Staples store, visit staples.com/verizon.

Participating Locations:

Arizona

Gilbert, Chandler, Queen Creek, Mesa, Scottsdale, Phoenix (West Happy Valley Rd, West Peoria Ave, East Camelback Rd, West Osborn Rd) Peoria, Goodyear, Yuma

Delaware

Rehoboth

Idaho

Boise

Massachusetts

Mansfield, Pembroke, Cambridge, Bellingham, Somerville, Natick, Danvers, Needham

Maine

Biddeford, Portland

New Hampshire

Seabrook, Newington

New Jersey

Tom’s River

Pennsylvania

Pottstown, Wayne, Springfield, Telford, Doylestown, Newtown, Bensalem, Philadelphia

1 Valid on Verizon kiosk purchases made in Staples® U.S. stores only. Offer available to Staples Easy Rewards™ member only. Limit 1 per member. To be eligible for the offer, Easy Rewards member must provide membership number to Verizon associate at checkout. Earned points may take up to 21 days to appear in member’s account. Offer may not be combined with any other Staples Easy Rewards promotion in a single transaction. Not valid on prior purchases or purchases made with Staples Advantage In-Store Purchase Program. Offer is subject to change or cancellation at any time. Staples Easy Rewards program terms and conditions apply. For full program details visit staples.com/easy. Limited time. Conditions apply. Details in-store.