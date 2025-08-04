NRG Closes on Texas Energy Fund Loan for 456 MW Natural Gas Generation Project

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) executed a loan agreement with the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) and received initial funding for two new natural gas units at the company’s existing TH Wharton power plant as a part of the Texas Energy Fund (TEF) Loan Program. The combined 456 MW nameplate capacity units are expected to start bringing reliable power to the constrained Houston load zone in Summer 2026.

“Demand for electricity across Texas is surging, and we’re working quickly to supply new dispatchable natural gas generation to the grid,” said Robert J. Gaudette, Executive Vice President, President of NRG Business and Wholesale Operations. “Our new units at TH Wharton will add lasting benefits to the surrounding community with the addition of jobs, enhanced grid stability and economic growth. We want to thank Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Legislature and the PUCT for being great partners in helping power Texas forward.”

As the state faces significant demand growth from rapid industrial expansion, AI-powered data centers, and residential development, the TH Wharton project will deliver much-needed, reliable power that Texans can depend on for decades to come.

NRG is committed to serving the needs of Texans today and in the future. In addition to the TH Wharton project, NRG has two additional projects at its Cedar Bayou and Greens Bayou sites that are progressing through the TEF due diligence process. In total, NRG’s TEF projects are estimated to bring over 1.5 GW of new natural gas generation to Texas by 2028, providing enough capacity to power over 1.5 million homes during the course of a year.

