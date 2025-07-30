eClinicalWorks Pledges Support to CMS Digital Health Tech Ecosystem Initiative at the White House

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, is proud to announce its active participation in the CMS Digital Health Tech Ecosystem, an initiative announced today by top health officials at the White House to promote seamless healthcare data sharing and new industry interoperability standards.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) are spearheading the initiative to establish a framework for interoperability, enhancing patient and provider access to health information. The aim is to create a more intelligent and personalized healthcare system.

“We pledge to work collaboratively and become a CMS Aligned Network,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “This will empower our providers and patients to have real-time access to health information.”

“eClinicalWorks pledges to enhance our systems, “Kill the Clipboard,” to make it easy for patients to share information efficiently,” Navani continued.

eClinicalWorks Pledges at the White House Event:

Network Pledge — CMS Interoperability Framework:

eClinicalWorks pledges to implement the CMS Interoperability Framework, empowering patients, providers, and their apps with real-time access. EMR Pledge — Kill the Clipboard:

eClinicalWorks pledges to eliminate the use of clipboards by enabling systems to accept patient data via QR codes or Smart Health Cards/Links.

