Centurion American Development Group and Craig International to Partner on Preston Harbor

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waterfall Partners headed by David H. Craig, CEO of Craig International, the master developer for the massive 3,100-acre Preston Harbor development, has tapped Farmers Branch, Texas-based Centurion American Development Group to create a one-of-a-kind residential community in Texas’ fast-growing Grayson County.

Centurion American’s acquisition includes approximately 550 acres within the Preston Harbor development. Of that, roughly 338 acres are planned for 1,184 residential lots, ranging from 50- to 60-feet. An additional 211 acres will feature 115 estate lots, each measuring approximately a half-acre to 7-acres—many offering scenic lake and greenbelt views.

The project reflects a real synergy between two of North Texas’ most impactful developers.

“When we began Preston Harbor, we made a commitment to fulfill the dream that Denison resident George Schuler had for the area 20 years ago when he purchased these parcels of land,” said David H. Craig, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Craig International. “I can’t imagine anyone better suited to bring this unique single-family project to fruition than Mehrdad Moayedi. There is no one else in North Texas who can create the type of luxury lifestyle that Preston Harbor represents. Together, we’ll create something that will help redefine the region and enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.”

Preston Harbor is a 3,114-acre parcel in Denison, Texas, encompassing 9.5 miles of shoreline along beautiful Lake Texoma, including several tributaries. In addition to the single-family homes, the development plans include the eagerly anticipated Margaritaville Resort Hotel, retail shops, restaurants, and a marina on Lake Texoma. The entire community will interlink through a series of walkable paths, peaceful bike trails and golf cart paths with plenty of space for outdoor activities.

Additional acreage is designated for school campuses for Denison ISD as well as fire and police facilities. Further development will include multi-residential as well.

Centurion American wants to create a community that welcomes a variety of homeowners including those seeking suburban homes with lakeside lifestyle, vacation homeowners and digital nomads.

“Preston Harbor is one of the most impactful developments in the state of Texas today, and much of that is attributable to the visionary leadership of David Craig and his commitment to seeing the dreams of George Schuler come to life,” said Mehrdad Moayedi, CEO of Centurion American Development Group. “Preston Harbor is poised to be one of the premier residential developments not only in North Texas but across the region.”

Centurion American expects to break ground on the residential component in Q3 2025. Lots are estimated to be turned over to builders before the end of 2026.

About Centurion American:

Since 1990, Centurion American has developed well over 200,000 single-family lots in dozens of premier communities surrounding North Texas. Centurion has demonstrated the ability to effectively work with investors, landowners, financial institutions, and vendors to acquire over 75,000 acres of land inventory, resulting in a diverse mix of developments varying in size and scope. Delivering award-winning communities with impeccable amenities such as parks, golf courses, and hiking and biking trails, Centurion has successfully designed master-planned communities that have been recognized across the real estate industry.

Centurion has set the standard in purchasing and developing land in prime locations. Their developments have the right combination of natural land settings, strong job growth, good school systems, and access to local community shopping. Over the past 35 years, it is this proven track record of achievements that has consistently created excellent value and ROI for Centurion American partners, investors, builders, and homeowners. For more information visit CenturionAmerican.com.

About Craig International:

Craig International is a full-service commercial brokerage and real estate development company that was founded 40 years ago. It has been at the forefront of Collin County’s explosive growth for three generations and is now expanding into Grayson County. As master developer of the $5B Craig Ranch, an award-winning 2,200-acre master-planned community in McKinney, TX, Craig International’s strategic alliances, proven performance, and world-class service make the firm an ideal partner for everything from a simple land purchase to a master-planned community.