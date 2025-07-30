The Dawson Company Announces Strategic Partnership with Corporate Contractors, Inc. for Phase One of Maritime Park Redevelopment

PENSACOLA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Dawson Company (dba Inspired Communities of Florida)—is proud to announce its newly formed partnership with Corporate Contractors, Inc. (CCI). The collaboration establishes CCI as co-developer, co-owner, and investment partner in Phase One of the $200 million redevelopment of Pensacola’s Maritime Park. CCI is owned by acclaimed business leader Diane Hendricks.

Anchored by the Reverb by Hard Rock Hotel and Rhythm Lofts, this bold, mixed-use development aims to activate the city’s waterfront and catalyze long-term economic growth.

“This partnership represents the alignment of vision, values, and execution,” said Tamara Bowens, President & COO of The Dawson Company. “By joining forces with CCI, we’re ensuring that the future of Maritime Park is not only architecturally and culturally significant—but also economically transformative for Pensacola.”

The collaboration was initiated through the insight and leadership of Pensacola community champion Quint Studer, who recognized the natural synergy between Dawson’s long-term development philosophy and the Hendricks organization’s commitment to revitalization through community-led investments.

“20 years ago, the concept of the Community Maritime Park was presented to the Pensacola community as a game changer. Which it has been,” commented Quint Studer, Author, Community Investor, and Philanthropist. “Having CCI, Dawson Company, and Pensacola native and NFL Hall of Famer, Emmitt Smith partnering on this project is another game changer. Like the ongoing revitalization of Beloit, this project continues making Pensacola a great place to live or visit.”

CCI will join the ICF-Smith partnership.

A Nationally Recognized Partner in Community Transformation

Based in Beloit, Wisconsin, CCI brings decades of expertise in delivering large-scale, and community-focused developments across the country. Its diverse portfolio features nationally and internationally recognized projects such as the Beloit College Powerhouse and The Grain Mass Timber Development. Another notable project currently under construction is the $500 million Ho-Chunk Nation Casino and Convention Center—Beloit’s largest construction endeavor to date—where CCI serves as the Owner’s Representative.

In Pensacola, CCI will take on a multifaceted role as vertical construction lead, co-developer, and co-owner of the project. They will also be a long-term investment partner, strategically aligning capital and execution to ensure shared success.

“Our partnership model is rooted in collaboration, integrity, and community alignment,” said Homer Auge, President of CCI. “We’re honored to bring our expertise to Pensacola and contribute to a project that will further define the city’s future.”

Track Record of High-Impact, Inclusive Development

The Dawson Company brings a deep portfolio of mission-driven real estate developments across the Southeast, Northeast, and Gulf Coast. Notable among them is The Banks, an 18-acre mixed-use district situated between Cincinnati’s Bengals and Reds stadiums. In Pensacola, Dawson has already played an integral role with past developments such as the Maritime Park Office Building, Southtowne Apartments, the Urban Core Office Building, and The 52 World, a 52-acre, mixed-use community designed around wellness, culture, and connectivity.

The Hendricks partnership brings more than capital and construction strength, but also a proven ability to reimagine properties and support communities. As the lead general contractor behind the decades long rebuilding of Beloit, CCI played a pivotal role in transforming the city’s downtown, cultivating a strong and growing entrepreneurial environment, and expanding housing options in the city. The revitalization efforts, and Diane Hendricks’ commitment to the city, is currently featured in the new A&E docuseries Betting on Beloit.

“The similarities between Beloit and Pensacola are striking,” noted Bowens. “Both are mid-sized cities with rich heritage, strong civic spirit, and untapped potential. Hendricks’ proven ability to deliver impactful transformation makes CCI the ideal partner for this next chapter of Maritime Park.”

Further reinforcing the connection between the two cities: CCI constructed the home stadium for the Beloit Sky Carp—sister team to Pensacola’s Blue Wahoos, with shared ownership and management.

“This partnership works because our teams share the same principles: executional excellence, cultural relevance, and long-term investment in place,” said Bowens. “Every decision is rooted in community uplift—we’re building something enduring.”

A Vision for the Future of Pensacola

Anchored by the Reverb by Hard Rock Hotel and Rhythm Lofts, Phase One of Maritime Park will be a walkable, waterfront destination integrating lodging, inclusive housing, entertainment, public greenspace, and authentic architectural storytelling. The development is designed to reflect Pensacola’s natural beauty and layered cultural heritage while further igniting growth in the tourism, healthcare, and STEM sectors.

United by a design-forward vision and a commitment to adaptive reuse, Dawson and CCI have a passion for creating vibrant mixed-use developments like Maritime Park. Whether building new or revitalizing aging structures, the team is focused on creating dynamic, mixed-use destinations that honor the local heritage while meeting modern needs.

“This redevelopment is about creating a destination that truly strengthens and serves the Pensacola community, now and for generations to come,” said Diane Hendricks, Founder of Hendricks Holding Co. “We’re honored to be part of a team united by that purpose. I’m especially grateful to Quint Studer for his thoughtful insight and leadership in bringing our teams together, and to The Dawson Company for their trusted partnership. Together, we’re committed to building a place that reflects the vibrant spirit of Pensacola.”

About the Dawson Company

The Dawson Company dba Inspired Communities of Florida is a second-generation managed, Pensacola Florida-based real estate company founded in 1969 in Atlanta, GA by Harold Dawson, Sr. With a history rooted in "doing well by doing good," The Dawson Company has developed, renovated, and/or managed 5 million square feet of office, 1.5 million square feet of retail and 15,000 + units of attached and multifamily housing. Drawing on its in-house expertise, The Dawson Company has evolved into a boutique development firm that immerses itself into niche tertiary markets to create impactful, enduring, catalytic mixed-use developments that grow, strengthen and enhance cities, towns and communities. For more information visit: www.thedawsoncompany.com

About Corporate Contractors, Inc. (CCI)

CCI is a respected general contracting firm based in southern Wisconsin and a member of the Hendricks Holding Co. family of companies. For more than four decades, CCI’s team of dedicated professionals and skilled craftspeople has successfully delivered innovative construction solutions and valuable insights across a wide range of projects—including mixed-use, multi-family, industrial, commercial, educational, hospitality, healthcare, and more. Whether building new or transforming an existing structure, CCI is driven by a passion for excellence and a commitment to providing collaborative, client-focused services. Learn more by visiting: www.cciwi.com