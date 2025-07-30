MPR Associates and High Reliability Group Form Novellum Partners LLC to Accelerate Advanced Nuclear Technology Deployment

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MPR Associates, Inc., a leading engineering and consulting firm, and High Reliability Group LLC, a premier operational excellence consultancy, today announced the formation of Novellum Partners LLC, a joint venture energy and critical infrastructure innovation and strategy consultancy with an initial focus on catalyzing the successful deployment of advanced nuclear technology.

Novellum Partners complements MPR's 60+ years of engineering and project delivery expertise and High Reliability Group's proven track record in operational excellence and high-reliability organization development. The new firm is positioned to be the premier strategic advisor in meeting the growing demand for power to support critical infrastructure, such as datacenters.

Addressing Critical Market Need

The formation of Novellum Partners responds to the unprecedented demand for dispatchable, clean, reliable power driven by artificial intelligence data centers, and industrial loads. With advanced nuclear and other technology moving from development to commercial deployment, there is a critical need for specialized advisory services that can bridge the gap between innovative technology development and successful market implementation.

"The advanced nuclear industry stands at a pivotal moment," said Bob Coward, Executive Partner of Novellum Partners and former Principal Officer of MPR Associates. "We have proven technologies ready for deployment, but success requires more than just engineering excellence – it also demands integrated expertise in project and risk management, operations, regulatory strategy, and commercial execution. Novellum Partners brings together the precise combination of capabilities and insights needed to turn the advanced nuclear promise into commercial reality."

Unique Value Proposition

Novellum Partners will deliver exceptional value through technical expertise, operational intelligence, and organizational insight to drive innovation and transformational success in critical energy and infrastructure projects.

The firm's founding focus centers on accelerating advanced nuclear deployment to strengthen America's energy independence, national security, and economic competitiveness. The firm plans to extend its transformational impact to adjacent mission-critical infrastructure sectors, applying proven methodologies to drive exceptional outcomes across the broader infrastructure landscape.

Bob Koonce, Executive Partner of Novellum Partners and Founder of High Reliability Group, emphasized the strategic importance of operational excellence in supporting our growing demand for energy. "Advanced nuclear technology represents our best path forward for dispatchable, clean, reliable energy, but deployment success requires world-class operational excellence from day one. Our mission is to ensure that these critical projects not only meet their technical objectives but exceed their operational and commercial goals.”

Market Opportunity

The global advanced nuclear market is projected to grow exponentially over the next decade, with the United States positioned to lead in both technology development and commercial deployment. Novellum Partners is strategically positioned to be an influential enabler of that growth by addressing the critical gap between technological innovation and commercial success. "We see tremendous opportunity in assembling leadership and talent from across industries to help advanced nuclear stakeholders navigate the journey from technology development and demonstration to fleet deployment," noted current MPR Principal Officer Tom Lubnow. "More broadly, with continuing technical innovation from MPR and the addition of Novellum Partners’ strategic insight, we will help unleash a full suite of next-generation energy solutions to drive the infrastructure needs for our future economy and security.”

About MPR Associates, Inc.

MPR Associates is an employee-owned specialty technical and program management services firm founded in 1964 and headquartered in Alexandria, VA, with branch offices in East Lyme, CT, Burlington, MA, and Salt Lake City, UT. The company provides industry-leading, technology development, project management, and asset management services globally, with over 400 active clients in power, health and life sciences, and the federal government. For more information, visit www.mpr.com.

About High Reliability Group LLC

Founded in 2016, High Reliability Group specializes in operational excellence consulting for high-consequence industries, with particular expertise in nuclear safety culture, organizational effectiveness, and performance improvement. HRG works with leading energy companies to implement world-class operational standards and safety culture programs. For more information, visit www.highreliabilitygroup.com.

About Novellum Partners LLC

Novellum Partners is a strategic consulting firm dedicated to empowering executives and decision-makers to transform complex technical, commercial, and regulatory challenges into successful business outcomes. With a founding focus on accelerating advanced nuclear technology deployment, Novellum Partners combines rigorous technical expertise with operational intelligence and organizational insight to drive innovation and transformational success in critical energy and infrastructure projects. The firm is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.