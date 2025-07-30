Exabeam Honored with Inaugural Wiz Integrations (WIN) Partner Award

FOSTER CITY, Calif. & BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exabeam, a global leader in intelligence and automation for security operations, has been recognized by Wiz as a winner in the inaugural WIN awards, earning the WINspiration Award for its outstanding partnership.

This recognition highlights the strong track record Exabeam has in delivering real outcomes for joint customers through the WIN program. Exabeam brings the power of its New-Scale Security Operations Platform to the WIN ecosystem, enabling joint customers to seamlessly integrate Wiz into their existing threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) workflows.

Launched in 2023, WIN is Wiz’s open, bidirectional integration ecosystem that now includes over 200 partners — setting a new standard for integrated cloud security. WIN enables prioritized insights from Wiz to flow into partner platforms, and brings partner data into Wiz, helping teams correlate findings across their security stack. It provides security teams with the flexibility to investigate and respond to risks using the tools and workflows that best suit their needs.

Mutual customers receive the following benefits:

Unified Threat Visibility Across Cloud Environments: Mutual customers can ingest Wiz Issues directly into the Exabeam New-Scale Security Operations Platform, gaining comprehensive visibility into toxic combinations of risks in the cloud that stem from misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and other risks, enabling situational awareness across multi-cloud and hybrid environments from a single console.

Mutual customers can ingest Wiz Issues directly into the Exabeam New-Scale Security Operations Platform, gaining comprehensive visibility into toxic combinations of risks in the cloud that stem from misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and other risks, enabling situational awareness across multi-cloud and hybrid environments from a single console. Context-Enriched, AI-Driven Threat Detection: Wiz’s cloud-native insights are enriched and correlated within the Exabeam user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) engine. This empowers SOC teams to detect and prioritize threats with context, including inventory, configurations, and vulnerabilities, leading to faster and more accurate responses.

Wiz’s cloud-native insights are enriched and correlated within the Exabeam user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) engine. This empowers SOC teams to detect and prioritize threats with context, including inventory, configurations, and vulnerabilities, leading to faster and more accurate responses. Accelerated Cloud Security with Exabeam Nova: The Exabeam–Wiz integration now harnesses the power of the integrated multi-agent AI system, Exabeam Nova, to streamline TDIR. By leveraging the full suite of agents from Exabeam Nova, organizations can accelerate analyst workflows, unify context across environments, and drive faster, more accurate incident triage, ultimately delivering measurable improvements in SOC efficiency.

The combined value of these two offerings streamlines security for organizations and underscores the critical need and immense value of an operating model in which security and cloud teams work hand in hand.

“Our partnership with Wiz has already delivered measurable impact — empowering our joint customers with greater cloud visibility, faster threat detection, and more confident response,” said Chris O’Malley, CEO at Exabeam. “We’re honored to be one of the 200 partners in the Wiz Integration Network (WIN) and proud to be recognized with this achievement. Together, we’re advancing what’s possible in cloud security, and we look forward to deepening our collaboration to deliver even greater outcomes for our customers.”

“A massive congratulations to Exabeam on being recognized in our first-ever WIN Awards,” said Oron Noah, VP of Product Extensibility & Partnerships, Wiz. “Thank you for being such a great WIN partner and an inspiration for others in the cloud. Your partnership has made a lasting impact and we’re proud to build the future of cloud security together.”

The rapid expansion of WIN to 200 integrations underscores the core mission of the program: to maintain a robust, collaborative ecosystem dedicated to empowering organizations on their cloud journey. Integrating leading solutions like Exabeam with Wiz helps ensure that security and cloud teams work seamlessly, gaining unprecedented visibility and control to reduce risk and ultimately, secure their most critical assets.

About Exabeam

Exabeam is a leader in intelligence and automation that powers security operations for the world’s smartest companies. As a global cybersecurity innovator, Exabeam provides industry-proven, security-focused, and flexible solutions for faster, more accurate threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR). Cutting-edge technology enhances security operations center performance, optimizing workflows and accelerating time to resolution. With consistent leadership in AI innovation and a proven track record in security information and event management (SIEM) and user behavior analytics, Exabeam empowers global security teams to combat cyberthreats, mitigate risk, and streamline operations.

Learn more at www.exabeam.com.