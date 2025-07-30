Vestmark Announces Strategic Agreement to Deliver Open-Architecture Custom Model Portfolios

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vestmark, Inc., a leading provider of wealth management software and services, announced today a strategic relationship with Fidelity Investments to provide eligible advisors of RIAs and broker-dealers access to an open-architecture custom model portfolio platform.

The Vestmark platform will enable eligible RIAs and broker-dealers to access open-architecture, custom model portfolios that can include semi-liquid interval funds, SMAs, ETFs, and mutual funds, within a single portfolio and custodial account. The Vestmark platform will be offered through Fidelity at no cost to certain participating firms.1

"We are excited to work with Fidelity to provide advisors with access to custom model portfolios that support personalized investment solutions and leverage Vestmark's robust tax-optimization capabilities to help meet their clients' unique needs," said Karl Roessner, CEO of Vestmark.

“With growing demand from advisors for more tailored investment strategies, Fidelity continues to lead in scalable customization and advanced portfolio construction,” said Amanda Robinson, head of Wealth Advisory Managed Solutions Specialist Distribution at Fidelity Investments. “Through this strategic relationship with Vestmark, we’re excited to expand access to open-architecture custom model portfolios for RIAs and broker-dealers, including semi-liquid alternative investment products. These solutions are fully integrated with Vestmark’s platform and supported by Fidelity’s unique institutional research and investment expertise.”

Vestmark delivers intelligent tax and overlay management across the entire unified managed account (UMA), optimizing and rebalancing across both public and private holdings. Advisors can direct personalized capital gains budgets and seamlessly transition accounts with embedded gains, bringing sophisticated, integrated tax management to a broader range of clients.

About Vestmark

For more than 20 years, Vestmark has been a leading provider of portfolio management solutions and outsourced services for financial institutions and their advisors, enabling them to efficiently manage customized client portfolios through an innovative technology platform. Supporting over $1.7 trillion in assets and 4.5 million accounts, Vestmark is a partner to some of the largest and most respected wealth management firms. For more information about Vestmark’s solutions, call (781) 224-3640 or visit www.vestmark.com.

Investment strategies that seek to enhance after-tax performance may be unable to fully realize strategic gains or harvest losses. Tax-loss harvesting involves the risks that the new investment could perform worse than the original investment and that transaction costs could offset the tax benefit.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. (“VAS”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Vestmark, Inc., is an investment advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). VAS acts as a paid sub advisor and/or overlay portfolio manager offering VAST and tax optimization services. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. VAS has its principal place of business in Wakefield, MA. Investing involves risk. The value of an investment will fluctuate over time, and an investor may gain or lose money. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns and individual investor results will vary. Investments in semi-liquid interval funds may involve higher risk, reduced liquidity, and longer investment horizons. These investments may not be suitable for all clients. Please consult our full disclosure document for a discussion of risks related to the services provided by VAS.

