NCDHHS Partners with Talkspace to Provide Free Virtual Mental Health Therapy to Teens Involved in or Impacted By the Justice System

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Talkspace, a virtual therapy platform now available for free to justice-impacted teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 in North Carolina.

Recent data from North Carolina shows that 100% of young people in youth development centers had at least one mental health diagnosis, with more than half also having a substance use disorder diagnosis. Additionally, youth involvement in the justice system can increase a young person’s risk of experiencing more trauma or psychological distress. It can also lead to increased risk of adult criminal activity, lower education attainment and difficulty finding a job.

"There is an urgent need for youth-focused solutions to help young people involved in the justice system get the care they need so they can thrive in their homes and communities," said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai. "The partnership with Talkspace is one of the ways the department is working to transform mental health care to build a system that works for every person in North Carolina."

The Talkspace partnership is a part of an effort to expand services for individuals in the justice system, with a focus on increasing quality and consistency of behavioral health programs for youth. The two-year program will serve as many as 20,000 youth impacted by the legal system, including people who may have personally been detained/court-involved, have lived experience as victims of crime or are otherwise identified as at risk (for example, having incarcerated members of family).

Teenagers who download the app or go to the website will be put in contact with a trained clinician who can be matched by age, culture, gender, etc. The platform offers 24/7 text, audio and video access and self-guided activities. Those participating may immediately access Talkspace services using a referral keyword provided by court counselors, case managers or other community partners such as local Juvenile Crime Prevention Councils and other youth advocacy groups. Participation is voluntary and will not be court-ordered.

Talkspace offers "asynchronous" therapy which differs from traditional approaches by allowing therapists and clients to communicate in various formats without scheduled appointments. The client engages in the therapeutic process whenever and wherever is most convenient.

"Increasing access to treatment is critical for justice-involved youth. Tele-mental health does this by meeting youth and families where they are and allows for immediate therapy from culturally responsive providers in a comfortable format," said Kelly Crosbie MSW, LCSW, NCDHHS Director of the Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Use Services. "Ensuring children and youth involved with or impacted by the justice system receive mental health care is critical in stopping the re-entry cycle and ensuring children go on to live full and meaningful lives."

"We’re proud to partner with the North Carolina Juvenile Justice System and NCDHHS to bring accessible, confidential mental health support to teens who need it most," said Jon Cohen, M.D., Chief Executive Officer at Talkspace. "This collaboration marks a meaningful expansion of our work with youth—reaching them in a new context, at a critical moment, and reinforcing our commitment to equitable care for all."

This initiative is part of NCDHHS’ mission to improve access to mental health care in North Carolina and is funded by the $835 million investment that focuses on mental health transformation. An overview of the historic investment made possible by the NC General Assembly is available in this white paper: Transforming North Carolina’s Behavioral Health System; Investing in a system that delivers whole-person care when and where people need it.

