ESAF Small Finance Bank Selects SugarCRM to Power Customer Relationship Management and Digital Banking for Over 9 Million Indian Customers

THRISSUR, KERALA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ESAF Small Finance Bank (ESAF SFB) has selected SugarCRM as a key technology partner to support its digital transformation as part of ESAF Bank’s multi-year StratoNeXt initiative. ESAF Bank will use the platform to deliver a more connected, modern banking experience to its more than 9 million customers.

ESAF Bank has selected the SugarCRM platform to deliver a more connected, modern banking experience to its more than 9 million customers throughout India. Share

With 787 branches across India’s 26 States, ESAF Bank is modernizing its core systems to enhance service delivery, ensure compliance with evolving regulations, and move toward fully digital, data-driven operations.

Sugar will be the central engine for ESAF Bank’s unified customer experience strategy, supporting real-time engagement, deep personalization and seamless service across all touchpoints – delivering a single source of truth across departments and systems for real-time visibility into every customer relationship.

The platform will integrate with over 15 internal systems, including core banking, loan origination, digital onboarding, contact center, and marketing tools. By bringing together sales and service, ESAF Bank can better manage customer inquiries and leads – whether they come from a branch, website, call center, or mobile app – resulting in faster and more consistent customer responses.

As part of ESAF Bank’s regulated processes, Sugar will also support the creation of Customer Information Files (CIFs) directly within the system, giving each customer a unique ID that links all their accounts – a key part of ensuring data integrity across the bank.

To further meet regulatory requirements, Sugar will be hosted locally at ESAF Bank’s data centers in India, ensuring full compliance with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data security regulations.

“At ESAF Bank, our mission is to serve customers with care, precision, and speed – especially in communities where financial access is limited,” said George K. John, Executive Director, ESAF Small Finance Bank. “SugarCRM will give our teams a full, real-time view of every customer and every interaction. It’s a critical step toward building a digitally connected, customer-focused bank that’s scalable, compliant, and ready for the future. Apart from efficiently catering to customer needs, this will help us strengthen customer experience and optimize our marketing spend.”

“Customer experience is a crucial strategic differentiator for banks by making interactions with customers faster and easier and more personalized,” said SugarCRM’s James Frampton, Chief Revenue Officer. “Sugar will help ESAF Bank bring together data from branches, online banking, mobile apps, and other systems. This will make it easier to resolve issues quickly, tailor service to each customer, and stay compliant with regulations. We’re proud to play a central role in ESAF Bank’s transformation.”

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM software solutions help sales teams reach their highest potential. Designed to cut through complexity, prioritize opportunities, and increase upsell using the resources they already have, SugarCRM is ideal for complex, relationship-driven industries – such as manufacturing, wholesale and distribution – looking to accelerate growth and drive smarter decision-making.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM to engage with clarity, sell with consistency and close with confidence. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.