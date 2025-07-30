LTK Announces New LTK App Features, Expanding Its Role as a Social Platform for Creator-Led Communities

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTK, the first and largest Creator Commerce™ platform, is announcing a suite of new product updates designed to make the consumer and creator experience more connected and community-driven. The LTK app updates are led by two major social features, including Public Profiles and two-way Chat messaging, along with a suite of new features like a new visual and AI-powered global search, marking the next chapter in LTK’s evolution into a trusted, creator-led social platform.

The updates build on the momentum of LTK’s new consumer app launched earlier this year, and reinforce the company’s commitment to make LTK the go-to destination for meaningful connections between creators and their audiences. LTK is where people follow, shop and connect with their favorite creators, and creators build and grow direct relationships with their community audiences, independent of algorithms.

“LTK has always been built on real people and real communities,” said Kit Ulrich, Chief Experience Officer at LTK. “With these updates, we’re investing even further into the trust that makes our platform unique. This is not just about launching new features, it’s about fostering authentic relationships between creators and their audiences.”

Public Profiles: Shareable, Social Shopping with Friends

Inspiration is better when it’s shared. For the first time, LTK consumers can make their profiles public and share them through a unique URL. With public profiles, your friends will now be able to see your saved posts, favorite products, and the creators you love, making LTK a more collaborative space for friends to browse, shop, and share interests.

Two-Way Messaging for Richer Engagement

LTK Creators are getting more tools to connect and grow. With Commenting Threads, creators can now initiate threaded conversations directly within their LTK Chat, enabling them to create richer interactions, reinforce trust with their audience, and bring them into a two-way dialogue that feels truly social. Consumers can use LTK Chat, the messaging platform within the LTK app, to communicate and engage with their favorite creators in meaningful ways beyond emoji reactions.

Smarter Discovery with Visual and AI-Powered Search

Visual discovery is on the rise, and search is the second most-used feature in the LTK app. Now, it’s easier for people to find what they love with new, more intuitive and visually-driven discovery tools. With Visual Search, consumers can upload an image and instantly find visually similar posts on LTK, making it easy to turn inspiration into instant discovery. With improved Global Search in the app, now powered by AI, users will now see more relevant results using context, not just keywords. And the redesigned Discover Tab showcases trending creators, searches, and topics in real time, helping users stay on top of what’s hot and new. These updates work together to make the LTK experience faster, personalized, and aligned with how today’s consumers want to explore.

New Creator Tools for Faster Payouts and Content Optimization

Lastly, LTK is making it easier for creators to grow their businesses and optimize their LTK profiles for their communities. The new My LTK Tab in the LTK Creator app gives creators a consumer-facing preview of their profile, including their bio, daily drops, and product tabs so they can see how their content appears for their audience and optimize their presence on the LTK app. LTK is also introducing a new payment system, which streamlines the onboarding process and allows creators to now choose direct deposit for faster payments.

As more consumers turn to creators, not algorithms, for trusted recommendations, LTK is redefining what social shopping looks like. Download or update the LTK app and LTK Creator app in the App Store. New features and updates will be rolling out over the next several weeks.

About LTK

LTK is the global creator commerce platform that turned creator influence into a worldwide economy. Founded in 2011 by Amber Venz Box and Baxter Box, LTK is a three-sided marketplace with dedicated platforms for creators, brands, and consumers.

LTK empowers creators to retain, nurture and grow direct relationships with their audiences through their LTK profiles, creating lasting businesses. For brands, LTK is a full-funnel, performance channel that scales globally, and turns creators into a retailer’s tech-enabled power partner. Today, LTK powers over $5B in annual retail sales, supports 55,000+ creator-brand collaborations each year, and enables more than 9,000 retailers and 1M+ brands to scale through creator-led marketing. LTK’s mission to empower creator success has led to over $3B invested in creators and helped nearly 400 women become self-made millionaires. Nearly 40% of Gen Z and Millennial women in the U.S. use LTK to discover and follow trusted creators, fueling the platform’s 40M+ monthly users.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, LTK operates across five continents. Download the LTK app in the App Store or Google Play. For updates, follow @ltk.hq on Instagram and @shopltk on X and LTK on LinkedIn.