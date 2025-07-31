Fluid Conservation Systems Taps T-Mobile to Save Critical Water Resources

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that Fluid Conservation Systems (FCS), an industry leader in advanced leak detection technology, has selected T-Mobile to enhance cellular connectivity for its award-winning acoustic monitoring solutions. By leveraging T-Mobile for Business Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and America’s best mobile network, FCS provides water utilities nationwide with insights that conserve millions of gallons of treated drinking water annually, prevent costly infrastructure damage and significantly reduce operational costs.

Water infrastructure across the United States faces substantial challenges, including aging pipes and persistent leaks that often go unnoticed until they cause significant loss. Traditional leak detection methods often rely on visible evidence or random sampling, leading to inefficient maintenance practices and unnecessary disruptions. According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, approximately 33.3 trillion gallons of water are lost annually due to deteriorating infrastructure. To put that into perspective, that is enough water to supply New York City’s usage for more than 91 years.

“Water utilities across the country struggle with aging infrastructure, hidden leaks, and limited resources,” said Beth Powell, President of Fluid Conservation Systems. “Our acoustic leak detectors, connected by T-Mobile, give utilities real-time data to accurately pinpoint leaks before they become costly problems. We’re essentially listening for leaks overnight, so our customers can wake up each morning knowing exactly where to focus their efforts.”

FCS pioneered acoustic leak correlation technology 40 years ago, fundamentally changing how leaks are detected and managed. Their loggers—essentially rugged, cellular-connected acoustic sensors—are attached non-invasively to external surfaces of clean water pipes. These loggers measure the noise emitted by water systems, identifying leaks based on unique acoustic signatures. This advanced monitoring is continuous, automated and highly precise—substantially reducing the need for costly manual inspections.

With reliable connectivity and IoT solutions from T-Mobile, FCS sensors can send critical data even from difficult-to-reach locations, such as mountainous or remote areas, helping to overcome traditional coverage limitations. Previously, detecting leaks required extensive manual labor with teams walking hydrant-to-hydrant using handheld ground microphones. Now, FCS can transmit acoustic data directly from sensors in the ground, enabling utilities to significantly reduce labor costs and quickly address leaks before they cause substantial damage.

In addition to efficiency and cost savings, FCS solutions have significant environmental benefits, helping prevent treated water from infiltrating natural ecosystems and damaging waterways. Proudly made in America, their products have been recognized for their role in conserving vital water resources, including the Environmental Protection Award.

“FCS’s acoustic leak detection with T-Mobile sets a new standard in water management, proactively addressing leaks and conserving vital resources,” said George Fischer, SVP of Sales, T-Mobile Business Group. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation, resilience, and protecting critical infrastructure nationwide.”

