D2 Traffic Technologies Selects Aeva to Power Next-Generation Traffic Management Solutions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeva® (Nasdaq: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced that D2 Traffic Technologies, a leading provider of advanced Intelligent Transportation Systems, has selected Aeva’s 4D LiDAR to enhance its portfolio of smart traffic solutions for intersections, highways, and urban corridors.

“At D2, we are filling the gaps in transportation with innovation and technology,” said Eric Gannaway Director of D2 Traffic Technologies. “Integrating Aeva’s 4D LiDAR into our systems raises the bar for what’s possible in traffic sensing—enabling smarter intersection control, more accurate vehicle counting, better pedestrian safety, and real-time insights for operators, all powered by richer and more reliable data.”

D2 plans to integrate Aeva’s industry-leading Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) 4D LiDAR sensors into its next-generation traffic platforms to deliver richer, more precise data for intelligent transportation infrastructure. With the ability to simultaneously measure 3D position and velocity of objects at long range and with high resolution, Aeva’s sensors significantly improve D2’s ability to detect and classify vehicles, monitor pedestrian movement, and enable real-time traffic control—especially in complex and dynamic environments.

By adopting Aeva’s 4D LiDAR technology, D2 aims to unlock a new level of traffic intelligence that enhances performance across a range of use cases, including urban intersection monitoring, tolling systems, HOV and HOT lane enforcement, incident detection, and smart city edge analytics. Unlike traditional LiDAR systems, which rely solely on 3D spatial data, Aeva’s sensors provide direct velocity measurements for every point in the scene. This allows D2’s platforms to more accurately distinguish between static and moving objects, track vulnerable road users like pedestrians and cyclists with greater reliability, and proactively respond to changing traffic patterns in real time.

“D2 Traffic Technologies is a leader in intelligent transportation infrastructure and we’re excited they have selected Aeva’s 4D LiDAR technology for their cutting-edge traffic management solutions,” said James Byun, Managing Director of Business Development at Aeva. “Our sensors provide unmatched awareness for real-world traffic environments, and we’re proud to support D2’s efforts to enhance safety, reduce congestion, and deliver smarter mobility experiences for cities and citizens alike.”

About D2 Traffic Technologies

D2 Traffic Technologies is a leading provider of intelligent traffic management solutions, dedicated to creating innovative and efficient systems that enhance urban mobility and road safety. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer service, D2 Traffic Technologies delivers solutions that address the evolving challenges of modern urban environments.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEVA)

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

