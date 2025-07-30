Growvana and Settle Collaborate to Accelerate 1P Retail Access for Emerging Brands

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Growvana, Rebelution’s advanced e-commerce enablement platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Settle, the leading provider of flexible working capital for modern CPG brands. The collaboration provides brands with seamless access to Growvana’s operational infrastructure and non-dilutive financing through Settle’s Working Capital product, enabling eligible brands to scale profitably across first-party (1P) retail channels.

Through this collaboration, brands now have access to:

Secure 1P vendor status with top retailers

Financing for purchase orders and inventory without giving up equity

Tools to automate order fulfillment, payments, and cash flow visibility

“First-party retail is the holy grail for many brands. It offers higher margins, better control over customer experience, and faster payment terms,” said Rohan Thambrahalli, founder and president of Growvana. “However, breaking into this space has historically been challenging and capital-intensive. This collaboration allows us to simplify access and execution for our customers, unlocking new levels of scale and profitability for emerging brands. We are incredibly excited to help even more manufacturers build sustainable retail businesses.”

Growvana’s tech-enabled platform automates 1P vendor onboarding, EDI/API setup, and fulfillment workflows. In parallel, Settle’s Working Capital product offers eligible brands upfront financing, with flexible repayment terms between 30 and 180 days. Together, these offerings deliver a powerful combination of retail access and flexible cash flow support, ultimately giving brands the ability to grow fast without diluting ownership or overextending reserves.

Uniquely positioned to accelerate brand growth in 1P retail, Growvana delivers the strategic guidance and operational muscle manufacturers need to succeed. From navigating retailer requirements to scaling fulfillment operations, Growvana helps brands turn complexity into opportunity.

To learn more about how Growvana is transforming marketplace commerce, visit https://growvana.com.

About Growvana

Growvana is a next-generation e-commerce growth platform purpose-built for marketplace sellers. The platform helps accelerate revenue recognition cycles, optimize operational costs, and deliver predictive inventory forecasts powered by real-time insights into revenue, inventory, and margins. Growvana’s mission is to help sellers scale profitably while reducing risk and unlocking new business models.

About Settle

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Settle propels the growth of CPG brands by simplifying cash flow management. Through an integrated platform, Settle empowers consumer goods and e-commerce brands to elevate their financial operations with seamless vendor payments, purchase order 3-way matching, and transparent financing with Settle Working Capital.