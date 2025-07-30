The Union Bank Co. Partners with Osaic Affiliate Savage and Associates

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management strategies, today announced a strategic partnership between Savage and Associates, an Osaic-affiliated office of supervisory jurisdiction (OSJ), and The Union Bank Co. (“Union Bank”), a deal that will expand investment services across northwest and central Ohio. The relationship transitions approximately $127 million in assets under administration (AUA) from LPL to Osaic.

This new partnership will allow Union Bank’s retail clients, small-business owners and members of the agricultural community to access a broader range of investment solutions and personalized financial guidance, delivered through the Savage and Associates advisor network.

“We are excited to enter into this partnership with Savage,” said Brian D. Young, president and CEO of The Union Bank Co. “We have almost 190 years of combined experience helping clients, and this agreement extends our ability to provide higher-end services to those we serve.”

The two organizations share a mission to deliver client-first, community-based financial guidance. Founded in 1904, Union Bank serves rural and close-knit communities with a focus on families, small businesses and agricultural clients.

“Our reputation was built on client focus, and this helps us serve with greater impact,” said J.R. Toland, president and CEO of Savage and Associates. “As we looked to expand our footprint, we found a partner that shared our values. This is an excellent way for The Union Bank Co. to broaden its services and for Savage to grow our regional presence.”

Union Bank sought a partner that could elevate its client offerings through a robust platform and experienced advisor network. Savage and Associates, supported by Osaic’s technology, resources and advisor-focused solutions—proved to be the ideal fit. With longstanding presence in northwest and central Ohio, most of Union Bank’s 14 branches are in close-knit, rural communities. The partnership enables both organizations to deepen their reach into underserved markets while maintaining a commitment to relationship-based, values-driven service.

“This partnership brings together organizations with a shared focus on client-centered service and deep community ties,” said Kristen Kimmell, executive vice president of business development of Osaic. “It exemplifies the collaboration Osaic is built to support—helping advisors grow through strategic partnerships, robust platforms, and resources tailored to the needs of financial institutions and advisors.”

The Union Bank Co. affiliation reflects Osaic’s ongoing commitment to empowering independent advisors through scalable platforms, advisor-focused resources and a strong culture of partnership. It also contributes to the firm’s continued expansion in regional markets.

