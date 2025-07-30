Nuvve Announces Hype Token Purchase as Part of its Blockchain Strategy

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global leader in vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology and grid modernization, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the initial purchase of up to $3 million in Hype tokens, reflecting the company’s continued commitment to blockchain-enabled infrastructure, and its belief in the transformative potential of the Hype ecosystem.

“This move is not just about crypto, it’s about where our industry is going and how Nuvve intends to lead it,” said Gregory Poilasne, CEO of Nuvve. “The Hype blockchain offers real-world applications that align with our roadmap and global expansion including but not limited to the smart energy ecosystem.”

DeFi Technologies (Nasdaq: DEFT) (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B) announced last week it will manage Nuvve's HYPE treasury strategy through its newly launched DeFi Advisory business line. This marks the first step in a bold new blockchain-driven growth initiative.

The strategic investment aligns with Nuvve’s broader business objectives and is supported by the company’s recently filed $300 million shelf registration. In addition to enhancing Nuvve’s treasury strategy, the company views the integration of Hype blockchain as a long-term driver of innovation and value creation across a variety of applications including energy.

Hype token, launched in 2021 by a consortium of decentralized infrastructure developers, has emerged as one of the fastest-growing Layer 1 blockchain ecosystems supporting scalable, energy-efficient smart contracts. Hype is designed to power next-generation applications across industries, from renewable energy to mobility, finance, and beyond.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve Holding Corp. is a global leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology. Nuvve’s platform enables electric vehicles to store and discharge energy, transforming EVs into mobile energy resources and helping to stabilize the grid. Nuvve’s mission is to lower the cost of EV ownership while supporting the transition to a cleaner, more resilient energy infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.nuvve.com.