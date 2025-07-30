Aperture Global Real Estate Announces Partnership With Rechat to Power the Next Era of Luxury Real Estate

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aperture Global Real Estate, the first luxury brokerage launched globally from inception, today announced a strategic partnership with Rechat, real estate’s AI-powered super app for enterprise brokerages and agents. Aperture has integrated Rechat’s mobile-first platform as the backbone of its agent experience, enabling seamless management of marketing, contacts, transactions, and communication – all in one place.

Since launching earlier this year, Aperture has expanded to 17 states and four global cities. The decision to implement Rechat reflects the company’s commitment to providing agents with smarter, future-ready tools that eliminate inefficiencies and support high-performance workflows.

“Agents don’t need more software – they need smarter software,” said Robert Palmer, founder of Aperture Global Real Estate. “With Rechat, our agents gain a powerful advantage while simplifying their daily workflows. This partnership is about creating more time, clarity, and capacity to serve at the highest level.”

Rechat replaces the need for multiple disconnected systems by offering three integrated centers within one intuitive platform: a People Center to manage leads and relationships, a Marketing Center to launch MLS-integrated, brand-compliant campaigns, and a Deals Center to streamline transaction management. Its built-in AI assistant, Lucy, automates tasks like building listing websites, sending email campaigns, prioritizing leads, and completing transaction paperwork, all with voice-activated support.

“Rechat was built to give agents a real competitive edge – not more software,” said Shayan Hamidi, CEO of Rechat. “With Aperture, we’re excited to bring even more agents the kind of technology that gets out of their way and helps them win more business, with less effort.”

With 75 percent CRM adoption rates and a 95 percent user satisfaction score, Rechat is redefining how brokerages and agents approach productivity. For Aperture, the integration marks a major investment in agent success, client service, and long-term scalability.

“Our focus is on building smart infrastructure that understands how agents actually work,” said Emil Sedgh, Chief Technology Officer at Rechat. “Integrating with Aperture allows us to eliminate redundant steps and create tighter, more intelligent workflows that accelerate the listing process.”

The partnership also supports Aperture’s broader mission: empowering agents to deliver exceptional service in today’s fast-paced luxury market. By simplifying the backend, agents can focus more fully on clients, relationships, and dealmaking.

“We knew we needed a platform that could scale with us while simplifying the agent experience,” said Mercedes Saewitz, Senior Vice President of Operations at Aperture. “Rechat eliminated the need to manage multiple systems and freed up our internal teams to focus more on agent support, onboarding, and training. It’s a real shift in how we operate.”

With the integration now fully implemented across Aperture, the partnership affirms both companies’ belief that technology should empower – not complicate – the agent experience.

About Aperture Global Real Estate

Aperture Global is a next-generation luxury brokerage backed by LPT Aperture Holdings, redefining elite real estate through innovation, influence, and agent empowerment. Launched in 2025 by Robert Palmer, the company operates in the U.S., UK, Canada, Portugal, and beyond—offering global reach, bespoke marketing, and one of the most lucrative agent platforms in the industry. www.apertureglobal.com

About Robert Palmer

Robert Palmer is the founder of multiple award-winning real estate ventures, including LPT Realty—one of the fastest-growing brokerages in U.S. history. A visionary entrepreneur, Palmer is known for integrating cutting-edge technology and marketing strategies to modernize the real estate experience at every level.

About Rechat

Rechat is real estate's AI-powered super app for brokerages and agents. It was built to solve a persistent problem faced by real estate professionals: toggling between disconnected platforms to manage their business. Rechat includes a fully integrated Marketing Center, People Center, Deals Center, and AI Marketing Assistant, Lucy. Rechat members can now work within one open super app and mobile-first operating platform to streamline tasks, automate listing marketing, create high-quality print collateral, and track transactions from start to finish. Learn more at: https://rechat.com/.