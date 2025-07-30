PMG Partners with Genius Sports to Pioneer Sports Advertising Innovation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) today announced a strategic partnership with PMG, the leading independent agency that represents brands including Nike, TurboTax, Best Western, and Beats by Dre in a commitment to drive innovation at the intersection of sports, media, and technology. Under the partnership, PMG will become a founding agency partner of FANHub, Genius Sports' premier fan activation platform.

PMG will explore new ways brands can leverage next-generation sports advertising technologies. The multi-year partnership will focus on innovative brands within PMG's portfolio that are looking to reach passionate and loyal sports audiences. The partnership will also see Genius Sports help enrich Alli, PMG’s proprietary AI-driven marketing operating system. Alli helps brands understand what’s happening at the moment of culture by monitoring real-time signals, anticipating trends, and activating media in the context of live cultural and sports moments. This capability will help ensure that PMG’s clients are connecting with fans in the most relevant and resonant ways possible.

"This partnership represents PMG's continued commitment to helping brands tap into the cultural power of live sports," said Carly Carson, Head of Integrated Media at PMG. "By partnering with Genius Sports and their FANHub platform, we're building on our track record of helping brands insert themselves authentically into cultural conversations. PMG’s clients will be at the forefront of sports innovation, with access to technologies and formats that will define the future of fan engagement."

The collaboration will focus on three key areas:

Next-Generation Ad Formats . PMG will pilot innovative advertising solutions including immersive experiences such as Augmented Ads and contextual sports placements that integrate within live game content.

. PMG will pilot innovative advertising solutions including immersive experiences such as Augmented Ads and contextual sports placements that integrate within live game content. Measurement Innovation . The partnership will create comprehensive measurement frameworks to demonstrate media and business outcomes for sports, addressing a critical industry need for accountability in sports advertising investments.

. The partnership will create comprehensive measurement frameworks to demonstrate media and business outcomes for sports, addressing a critical industry need for accountability in sports advertising investments. Early Access to Emerging Technologies. PMG clients will gain early access to FANHub's latest innovations and platform capabilities, ensuring they remain ahead of industry trends.

"PMG's investment reflects the growing recognition that sports advertising requires specialized technology and expertise," said Josh Linforth, Chief Revenue Officer at Genius Sports. "Their commitment to innovation and their roster of world-class brands make them an ideal partner as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in sports fan engagement."

For more information about FANHub and its capabilities, visit geniussports.com/fanhub.

About PMG

PMG is a global independent marketing services and technology company that seeks to inspire people and brands that anything is possible. Driven by shared success, PMG brings together business strategy and transformation, creative, media, and insights, all powered by our proprietary marketing operating system, Alli. With offices in New York, London, Dallas & Fort Worth, Austin, Atlanta, Brighton, Costa Rica, and Cleveland, our team is made up of more than 900 employees globally, and our work for brands like Apple, CKE Restaurants, Dropbox, Experian, Intuit, Kimberly-Clark, Kohler, Sephora, Travelex, and Whole Foods has received top industry recognitions including Cannes Lions and Adweek Media Plan of the Year.

Named The Drum’s 2024 Agency of the Year, Digiday’s 2024 Independent Media Agency of the Year, Ad Age’s 2023 A-List, MediaPost’s 2022 Independent Agency of the Year, and Adweek’s 2021 Breakthrough Media Agency, PMG has grown through commitments to continuous improvement, business integrity, and cultivating dynamic relationships. PMG is proud to be named among Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators, Best Workplaces for Women, and to be the only company named to Ad Age’s Best Places to Work for 10 years in a row. For more information about PMG, visit www.pmg.com.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global sports, betting and media ecosystem. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences across the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 700 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues, teams, sportsbooks, brands and broadcasters, such as the NFL, English Premier League, NCAA, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Coca-Cola, EA Sports, CBS, NBC and ESPN.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through AI, computer vision and big data to power the future of sports fan experiences. From delivering augmented broadcasts and enhanced highlights, to automated officiating tools, immersive betting solutions and personalized marketing activations, we connect the entire sports value chain from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.