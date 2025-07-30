Verifyle and The Oregon Association of Tax Consultants Partner to Protect Tax Consultants and Their Clients from the Growing Threat of Data Theft

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verifyle, a leader in secure messaging, file-sharing and digital signatures, today announced a strategic partnership with The Oregon Association of Tax Consultants (OATC). OATC is an Oregon-based, IRC Section 501(c)(6) Association whose primary goal is to provide activities that continually elevate the professionalism, standards of proficiency, and integrity of our members, the licensed tax practitioner community. Verifyle has been chosen to provide ultra-secure document sharing, messaging and digital signature technology for all OATC members beginning in August of 2025.

“Our members are more aware than ever of the increasing threat from phishing and other cyber-attacks,” said Cathy Johnson, President of OATC. “Verifyle is a great fit for OATC members because it’s both extremely secure and very simple for both our members and their taxpayer clients to use.”

“In today's environment where data breaches and cyberattacks are increasingly common, tax and accounting professionals absolutely need a secure channel for sharing sensitive documents and communications with their clients,” said Jack Smith, CEO of Verifyle. “Through our partnership with OATC, we're able to offer their members that essential peace of mind—knowing that client data remains private and protected at all times. We're honored that OATC selected Verifyle as their trusted security partner.”

Unlike many other cloud-storage and cloud-sharing services, which use a single master key for encrypting and decrypting their users’ data, Verifyle’s Cellucrypt® technology uses password-derived keys on top of a public-key system to individually encrypt data objects, adding several additional layers of protection for their users. With the additional option to disable password reset, Verifyle becomes the most secure cloud-sharing platform available, while remaining extremely simple to use.

About Verifyle

Verifyle delivers ultra-secure messaging, document sharing, and digital signatures, all from a simple, single-screen interface. Verifyle was built from the ground up to be the most secure cloud-sharing solution, and to deliver improved productivity and control of information to its users. Verifyle’s industry-leading, patented encryption technology gives users the highest level of security, protecting them from bulk-access vulnerability through the unique encryption of each document and thread.