Raman Bhaumik and TSP Launch New Provider Portal to Streamline Compounded Prescription Ordering and Compliance

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Texas Star Pharmacy (TSP), in partnership with SiCompounding, has announced the official launch of the Texas Star Provider Portal, a next-generation digital platform developed under the leadership of Raman Bhaumik. Purpose-built for physicians, clinics, IV infusion centers, and internal pharmacy teams, the cutting-edge portal is designed to simplify the ordering, tracking, and compliance processes associated with compounded prescriptions.

The newly released Provider Portal significantly enhances the operational efficiency of prescription fulfillment by replacing outdated manual workflows with a secure, technology-driven solution. Core features include a HIPAA-compliant prescription submission system, real-time order tracking, integrated compliance checkpoints, secure messaging for prescription clarifications, and streamlined payment processing.

“We recognized the urgent need to eliminate inefficiencies and compliance risks in compounded medication ordering,” said Raman Bhaumik, Chief People Officer. “The Provider Portal is a direct response to those needs. It’s designed to give providers the transparency, speed, and accuracy they deserve while safeguarding patient safety and meeting all state and federal regulations.”

The benefits have proved immediately evident for healthcare providers. By reducing the administrative burden and eliminating common prescription errors, the portal allows clinicians to focus more on patient care. The platform also enhances communication between providers and pharmacists, reducing time-consuming back-and-forth phone calls and ensuring all parties are aligned on medication protocols and delivery timelines.

Built with scalability and adaptability in mind, the portal leverages real-time dashboards and integrates with leading pharmacy management systems. It is accessible via desktop and mobile platforms, offering 24/7 availability for busy healthcare professionals. Additionally, continuous improvements are underway, with beta testing currently live and operational at Texas Star Pharmacy locations.

With this launch, Texas Star Pharmacy reaffirms its commitment to innovation, patient-centric care, and healthcare provider support. This initiative reflects the pharmacy’s broader mission to use technology as a bridge between modern medical practice and precision compounding.

Raman Bhaumik is a respected healthcare executive and visionary leader with extensive expertise in pharmacy management and operational efficiency. A licensed pharmacist across multiple states, she has completed advanced leadership training and brings a global approach to strategic planning. As the owner of Texas Star Pharmacy, Raman’s dedication to process improvement has driven her business to success. She is passionate about mentoring future healthcare professionals and actively supports the next generation of pharmacists.

Texas Star Pharmacy, based in Plano, TX, specializes in customized compounding solutions and personalized patient care. The pharmacy’s innovative approach ensures that every patient receives tailored healthcare solutions while maintaining competitive costs.

For more information about Texas Star Pharmacy, visit https://www.texasstarpharmacy.com/.

To learn more about SiCompounding, visit https://www.sicompounding.io/.