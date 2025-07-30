SPARK Microsystems and TokenMe Partner to Transform Safety and Efficiency on Construction Sites

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SPARK Microsystems, a Canadian fabless semiconductor company specializing in next-generation short-range wireless communications, today announced a strategic partnership with TokenMe, a Netherlands-based firm focused on applying sophisticated sensor/tracking solutions in Construction Technology to enable improved operational results in complex construction projects.

The partnership combines SPARK’s advanced ultra-wideband (SPARK LE-UWB™) wireless technology with TokenMe’s intelligent monitoring platform to revolutionize how IoT is deployed on construction sites. The integrated solution enables precise real-time localization and secure data transmission, critical for optimizing operations and improving worker safety across large and complex construction environments.

A successful deployment of this joint technology is underway at Denmark’s New Odense University Hospital. There, TokenMe’s system, powered by SPARK LE-UWB™, manages real-time tracking of tasks, assets, and personnel across the sprawling 250,000 m2 multi-level construction site. This implementation has significantly improved operational oversight and safety compliance, showcasing the transformative impact of the partnership.

“Our partnership with TokenMe leverages SPARK Microsystems’ advanced UWB wireless connectivity to deliver unmatched precision and reliability in real-time monitoring – essential for the dynamic nature of large-scale construction projects,” said Fares Mubarak, CEO of SPARK Microsystems. “SPARK LE-UWB™ technology provides the secure, low-latency, and power-efficient communication needed for industrial IoT applications, setting a new standard in the industry.”

“The integration of SPARK Microsystems' UWB technology into our tokens, anchors and sensor hubs enables us to deliver real-time, actionable insights, driving both productivity and safety,” said Hans van Leeuwen, CEO of TokenMe. “SPARK’s UWB technology allows accurate counting of workers at any strategic location, providing geo-fencing, motion and fall detection – crucial for providing quick insight and improving worker’s safety while maintaining uninterrupted performance on demanding construction sites.”

SPARK Microsystems is renowned for its energy-efficient, high-speed, high-frequency UWB wireless technology with accurate ranging capabilities, making it ideally suited for the rigorous demands of IoT-enabled construction environments. This partnership reflects a shared commitment by both companies to advancing innovation, reliability, and performance in industrial IoT.

About TokenMe

Founded in 2020, TokenMe offers a full-service, wireless, battery-powered solution, including innovative tags, sensors and anchors, digitization and automation of decision-making, using clever software analytics and a path to continuous operational improvement, using AI-enabled RCE floorplan-based actionable information and decision-making tools. The company’s mission is to transform the construction industry by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and advanced wireless technology to increase safety, efficiency, productivity and sustainability. TokenMe is a privately held company based in the Netherlands, with manufacturing in Singapore and a sales team across the US, Europe and Japan. Learn more at www.token-me.com.

About SPARK Microsystems

SPARK Microsystems is building next generation short-range wireless communication devices. SPARK UWB provides high data rate and very low latency wireless communication links at an ultra-low power profile, making it ideal for personal area networks (PANs) used in mobile, consumer and IoT-connected products. Leveraging patented technologies, SPARK Microsystems strives to minimize and ultimately eliminate wires and batteries from a wide range of applications. For more information, please visit www.sparkmicro.com.

SPARK MICROSYSTEMS and LE‑UWB are trademarks or registered trademarks of SPARK Microsystems in Canada and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.