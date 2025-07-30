Accelerating Impact: AstraZeneca and Revna Biosciences Expand Access to Lung Cancer Treatment in Ghana

ACCRA, Ghana--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The strategic partnership between AstraZeneca and Revna Biosciences is rapidly transforming the landscape of lung cancer care in Ghana. Since the initial announcement in April 2025, the collaboration has made remarkable progress in improving the patient journey—from early diagnosis to molecular testing and now, access to life-saving treatment.

In a landmark development, AstraZeneca launched one of their targeted therapies for EGFR mutated Lung Cancer patients in Ghana. This milestone marks a pivotal moment in the partnership’s mission to bring cutting-edge, targeted therapies to patients in the sub-Saharan African region.

“This collaboration exemplifies how a synergized biomedical ecosystem such as RevnaBio’s can help address long-standing institutional voids that have limited access to advanced molecular diagnostics and targeted therapies in this region,” said Dr. Derrick Edem Akpalu, Co-Founder & CEO of Revna Biosciences. “By integrating advanced diagnostics, data, and treatment pathways, we are enabling a new standard of care for patients who have historically been underserved.”

Transforming Cancer Care Through Strategic Execution

Revna and AstraZeneca have rapidly translated a shared vision into tangible outcomes across diagnostics, data, and treatment infrastructure:

Oncology Treatment Capacity Building : Convened a strategic Lung Cancer Symposium and Training Workshop to strengthen diagnostic capacity by equipping pathologists and oncology leaders with advanced tools and protocols for precision lung cancer diagnostics.

: Convened a strategic Lung Cancer Symposium and Training Workshop to strengthen diagnostic capacity by equipping pathologists and oncology leaders with advanced tools and protocols for precision lung cancer diagnostics. Clinical Workflow Optimization : Operationalized EGFR biomarker testing within diagnostic workflows at leading cancer centers, advancing precision oncology and enabling targeted therapy selection at the point of care.

: Operationalized EGFR biomarker testing within diagnostic workflows at leading cancer centers, advancing precision oncology and enabling targeted therapy selection at the point of care. Enabling Patient Access : Built a scalable infrastructure that connects cutting-edge molecular diagnostics to personalized treatment pathways, accelerating time-to therapy.

: Built a scalable infrastructure that connects cutting-edge molecular diagnostics to personalized treatment pathways, accelerating time-to therapy. Future-Ready Platform: Established real-time data integration to enhance clinical decision-making while building a scalable foundational framework for regional research into molecular profiling, treatment response, and resistance mechanisms.

“We are proud to see this partnership with Revna Biosciences already delivering meaningful impact for patients in Ghana,” said Dr. Khomotso Mashilane, the Medical Director African Cluster at Astrazeneca. “By combining advanced diagnostics with access to targeted anti-cancer therapies, we are helping to ensure that patients receive the right treatment at the right time. This is a testament to the power of science and collaboration in transforming cancer care.”

Voices from the Frontline

“As a triple board-certified physician, I’ve seen firsthand how delayed diagnosis and limited access to targeted therapies can impact outcomes,” said Dr. Preetivi Ellis, Co-Founder and Medical Head of Revna Biosciences. “This partnership is a game-changer. We are not only treating today’s patients more effectively—we are also building the genomic and real-world data infrastructure that will shape the future of cancer care.”

A Shared Ethos: Today’s Patients, Tomorrow’s Promise

This collaboration is deeply aligned with RevnaBio’s ethos: caring for today’s patients while gleaning genomic and real-world insights that pave the way for better diagnostics and therapies for tomorrow. By embedding precision medicine into the heart of Ghana’s healthcare system, RevnaBio and AstraZeneca are setting a new standard for cancer care for the region.

