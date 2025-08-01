LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EBC Financial Group (EBC) proudly supported FC Barcelona, its official partner, during the team's highly anticipated 2025 Asian Tour kickoff in Japan. The exciting friendly match against local favourites Vissel Kobe concluded successfully this past weekend, marking a memorable return ahead of Barcelona's upcoming Joan Gamper Trophy scheduled for next month.

Japanese fans warmly welcomed international football stars such as Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Pedri, celebrating the reunion of these global icons with Japan's passionate football community. Following this successful Japanese leg, FC Barcelona will continue its Asian Tour in South Korea.

As a trusted partner in Japan's financial landscape, EBC is dedicated to delivering tailored, high-quality services that meet the diverse needs of clients across the region. Awarded the title of the World's Best Broker by the authoritative publication World Finance for three consecutive years, EBC's continuous commitment to excellence mirrors the legendary status FC Barcelona has created in the world of football. This event further highlights EBC’s ongoing dedication to fostering community spirit and international collaboration, reflecting the teamwork and passion displayed by FC Barcelona.

The occasion also marked an emotional reunion, bringing back memories of FC Barcelona legend Andrés Iniesta's farewell match with Vissel Kobe in 2023. EBC proudly joins Japanese fans and partners in celebrating this enduring relationship, highlighting the meaningful connections forged through football.