Western & Southern Selects SS&C Singularity to Modernize Investment Accounting

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced Western & Southern Financial Group has selected SS&C Singularity to enhance the investment accounting and reporting of its general account assets and optimize the operations of its internal investment manager, Fort Washington Investment Advisors.

Founded in Cincinnati in 1888, Western & Southern Financial Group is the parent company of a group of diversified financial services businesses, including seven leading life insurance subsidiaries. The company was looking for a comprehensive solution with an integrated Accounting Book of Record (ABOR) and an Investment Book of Record (IBOR) to support the complex requirements of both its life insurance and investment management entities.

“We look forward to a long-term strategic partnership with SS&C to help optimize the way we account for and report on our diverse portfolio of public and private investments,” said Wade Fugate, Controller for Western & Southern. “SS&C’s cloud-based platform will bring standardization and efficiencies to our operating model, with the flexibility to tailor the Singularity software to meet our unique requirements. SS&C’s deep insurance expertise, high-touch support and services align well with our current and future business objectives.”

“We are pleased to welcome Western & Southern to our growing community of large life insurance clients leveraging Singularity as their investment accounting platform for the future,” said Christy Bremner, Senior Vice President, SS&C Technologies. “We are committed to supporting insurers’ evolving needs through technology innovation and expert services.”

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services, insurance and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. More than 22,000 financial services, insurance and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

About Western & Southern Financial Group

Founded in Cincinnati in 1888 as The Western and Southern Life Insurance Company, Western & Southern Financial Group, Inc., is the parent company of a group of diversified financial services businesses. Its assets owned ($84.8 billion) and managed ($42.1 billion) totaled $126.9 billion as of June 30, 2025.1 Western & Southern is one of the strongest life insurance groups in the world. Learn more at www.westernsouthern.com/about.